State representative shares New Year’s wishes

Here are Sundin’s thoughts to share for 2017:

“Two topics should be kept in mind while mapping out anyone’s plans for the coming year. First and foremost is suicide prevention. Every parent and every employer needs to take advantage of the programs offered by the state, county, and school districts. Awareness of a person’s problems is key in forcing a conversation before destructive behavior begins.

“Full and meaningful employment is a must in curing what ails many social problems. Economic development should focus on the creation of jobs that provide a living wage and benefits that will sustain family structures.”

~ Rep. Mike Sundin