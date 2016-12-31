Local leaders share their wishes for the New Year

Here’s what those who responded had to say:

Cloquet Area Fire District Chief Kevin Schroeder

It is my hope that we remember why we live in communities in 2017, because people are at their best when they work and live in support of each other. Once again we have lost too many of our community members to preventable causes in 2016 and we should remember in 2017 that we are our brother’s keeper. Ensure that everyone wears their seatbelt when in your car, slow down, and put down your cell phone. Remind your family and friends that smoke and carbon monoxide alarms save lives, and the CAFD installs them for free if you live within the district. Keep common sense and safety in the front of your mind, and let’s all resolve to meet back here next year. Stay safe and have a prosperous 2017.

Minnesota Senator District 11 Tony Lourey

The next year brings significant change, uncertainty and division to our country. My hope is that our State can rise above the political rhetoric and have meaningful discussions about the difficult issues facing Minnesotans. No matter what party you belong to, policy based on facts and the needs and experiences of real people should remain our focus.

Carlton County Commissioner District 4 Susan Zmyslony

My wish for Carlton County in 2017 is for the Carlton County Board to continue being diligent in working on the goals as established by the county strategic planning committee.

-Continue to promote economic development in Carlton County by encouraging businesses to meet the needs of all individuals within the county and to continue working on the infrastructure, including the roads and broadband availability to welcome these new businesses.

-Continue to promote public safety in Carlton County with a major focus on the opioid/ drug epidemic, law enforcement facilities and transportation.

And finally, continue to improve our information technology systems and leadership skills within the county department.

My final wish is that, through collaboration and partnerships, Carlton County will continue to be a leader within the north country.

Community Memorial Hospital CEO Rick Breuer

I hope 2017 brings good health, happiness and peace to all of the dedicated staff at Community Memorial Hospital and Sunnyside Health Care Center, the physicians and other providers who work at our facilities, the volunteers who give the greatest gift of time, and the many people who honor us by trusting us for their healthcare needs.

Carlton County Commissioner District 3 Thomas R . Proulx

As we welcome in a new year, here is to hoping we all have a little more than we did last year. A little more hope, a little more pride, a little more compassion, a little more drive, a little more laughter and a lot more smiles. Here’s to setting a few more goals and getting a few more wins, looking out for our neighbor and coming together to make all of our lives better. We live in a great community and I look forward to seeing that 2017 brings out the best in all of us. Have a safe and Happy New Year!