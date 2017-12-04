Wright-Cromwell News: Nov 30 2017

One of them was Norman S. Loveid, who would have been 100 years old Nov. 21. His daughter, Susan Nash, paid tribute to him in a recent Facebook post: "100 years ago, a great man was born. As a teacher, parent, friend, Norman Loveid was pretty special. A man with an 'attitude of gratitude,' I continue to be grateful for his positive spirit. 'Pretty good' is a great way to view the world."

I know Mr. Loveid had a great influence on so many of the students who attended Cromwell High School. He helped more young people than you can count. He gave them a positive perspective on life and encouraged them to do their best. We thank the Norm and Helen Loveid family for all they did for the Cromwell area in the past. Many of their influences can still be felt to this day in the lives of those he touched.

If you have any special memories of Norman, please send them to me. He should be remembered and honored.

The manager and board of directors at the Farmer's Co-op Store in Wright invite everyone to the stop in for Customer Appreciation Day and tours of the newly completed warehouse Saturday, Dec. 2, during regular store hours, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. It's been a long road to get the warehouse completed, and now it's time to show it off.

The Area Clothing Depot in Cromwell will celebrate its 25th anniversary Dec. 5, 7 and 9 with specials on many items. Be sure to stop in for cake and coffee and let the folks know how much we appreciate having the Clothing Depot.

Lakehead Harvest Reunion winter hayrides will be held at 70 St. Louis River Rd. E., Cloquet, from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15; 5-9 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 16 and 23; and 6-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 21-22. There will be campfires, concessions, family fun and more. Cost is $6 for adults and free for children 12 and under.

Another very special upcoming event will be the arrival of Santa at the Cromwell City Hall (old creamery building) to visit with youngsters from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 16. Treat bags will be given to each child from Santa. So, bring the kids and grandkids for a visit with Santa.

"Get-well" wishes go out to Dolly Niemi, who has been hospitalized for the past two weeks. She is currently at Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center, 407 E. Third St., Duluth, MN 55805. Her son, David, gave us an update: "She seems to be stable for the most part. The nurse staff and doctor mentioned the amount of visitors who come. She is still very sick, but showing signs of improvement. There is a possibility of pneumonia. She is still in surgical ICU. Rest is one of the big healers now. Again, please keep the prayers coming. Thanks, Dave."

On the surface, most people don't feel their local newspaper is a key source for local information, but when asked about specific local topics and which sources they rely on for that information, it turns out many adults are quite reliant on newspapers and their websites. Among all adults, newspapers were cited as the most relied-upon source, or tied for most relied upon, for crime, taxes, local government activities, schools, local politics, local jobs, community/neighborhood events, arts events, zoning information, local social services and real estate/housing.

Upcoming events

Sunday, Dec. 3 — Cromwell Area Community Club's annual meeting and steak fry for members and guests, 4:30 p.m. at the Sno-Gophers building in Cromwell.

Saturday, Dec. 9 — Bethlehem Church Christmas Brunch, Bazaar and Bake Sale, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Tuesday, Dec. 12 — YOT Christmas Dinner, noon at the Pavilion.

Wednesday, Dec. 13 — Villa Vista/Cardinal Courts Family Christmas, 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Thursday, Dec. 14 — Ruby's Pantry, 10-11:30 a.m. at Cromwell Park Pavilion.

That's all the news from Cardinal Country. Have a great week and visit the lonely.