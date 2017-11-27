Wright – Cromwell: Nov 23 2017

Elisabeth and Andrew Kachinske, children of Sara and Jake, were recently confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wright. God Bless them on their faith journey.

Would anyone of you be interested in joining the women from Bethlehem Lutheran at their Annual Christmas Event? It will be on Sunday, December 3rd starting at noon at Applebee’s in Cloquet and then attending the Christmas Play: “The Sanders Family Christmas” at the Encore Theater for the 2 PM performance. The cost is $14.16 (includes tax) - gratuity is extra, for the meal of Oriental Chicken Salad and Ticket prices are $16.00 for Senior Citizens. We need to know as soon as possible. Please RSVP me if interested at 218-357-2385 or email at jkh4president@hotmail.com

Don’t forget that school gets out early on November 23rd for the Thanksgiving break.

About 30 folks enjoyed the wonderful Thanksgiving Dinner made by Barb Dahl at YOT on November 14th. They had turkey and all the trimmings along with homemade pumpkin and apple pie. They also celebrated the birthdays of Gerald Letty, Jeanne Hansen and Willard Lindholm. The next YOT will be on December 12th with the Christmas Ham Dinner. YOT meets at noon at the Cromwell Park Pavilion on the 2nd Tuesday of the month and new folks are always encouraged to attend or join the group. Membership is only $5.00 a year.

Here are just a few reminders for the coming week:

T – Nov 28th - Bookmobile in the area.

Sun. -Dec 3rd – Bethlehem folks to the play: Sanders Family Christmas at the Encore Theater - 2 PM Also showing on Dec, 1, 2, 6 – 10th phone #: 218-878-0071. Call Bonnie Goerts to sign up at 357-2176

Sun. Dec 3rd – Cromwell Area Community Club Annual Meeting 4:30 PM (at Sno-gophers?)

Dec. 5, 7, & 9th The Area Clothing Depot will be celebrating their 25th Anniversary with special deals and customer appreciation cake and coffee.

Sat. Dec. 9th – Bethlehem Church Christmas Brunch, Bazaar and Bake Sale. 10 – noon. Egg-bakes, etc. for brunch.

I had to get the news in early this week, so it is shortened considerable, but know that my family and I wish everyone a great Thanksgiving and now look forward to all the Christmas events that are coming up. Have a great week with friends and family!