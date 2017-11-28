The Rural Urban Connection: Revelations way overdue

Since the second women's movement emerged in the 1960s — the first was the 50-year fight for women to get the vote — organizing against rape has been a major front for changing gender roles in society. Determined women and men set up shelters for the raped and abused, even though the law and its enforcement often made it difficult to prosecute and win conviction. It's "his word against her word."

It's remarkable that this issue emerged around workplaces. Mostly, we used to think rape was something that happened if a woman were on a dark street at night, accosted by a stranger. Now we know that powerful people raped and molested in the normal workings of glamorous Hollywood and in the halls and offices of political institutions.

In our research for Minnesota's bi-partisan Select Committee on Living Wage Jobs in 2011-12, we discovered that nationally the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has been acting upon sexual harassment complaints for decades.

In 2011 alone, almost 12,000 charges were filed with the EEOC and associated state and local agencies — some 84 percent by women, and 16 percent by men. Compared with polls at the time, these formal filings were the tip of the iceberg. A 2012 ABC News report found that 1 in 4 women in the workplace had been harassed. Disproportionately, these women worked in non-traditional jobs and in workplaces that are mostly female but where male bosses are powerful.

I remember my first personal window into workplace predation. My college roommate, Sarah, graduated and landed a job as a research fellow at the prestigious Brookings Institution, but her job was mainly hosting visiting professional men. Sarah didn't have a car. At least once a month, she would call us from some motel lobby and cry, "Help! Come get me — this guy is trying to get me up to his room!"

I was so shocked that I shared her plight with an economics professor of mine.

"Is this how women grads from Georgetown are treated in the workplace?" I asked.

Appalled, he encouraged me to go to graduate school. I took his advice.

This past week, several friends have shared stories. A woman who had worked in one of the Cloquet mills recounted harassment by a male superior. A gay man endured daily hair-rubbing and suggestive comments as an assistant to a powerful woman. He filed a complaint with his employer and got some justice.

But so many people I know haven't had the stamina to do so. Or they were rebuffed or ignored when protesting to bosses.

Hollywood is a particularly gruesome place for these stories of "the casting couch" to emerge. I'm thinking of the industry's role in creating films and TV shows in which men predominate.

Take westerns, for instance. In the traditional western, most of the roles were played by men. The sole woman might be a Miss Kitty, in charge of the bar and the brothel. Or she might be a helpless widow caught in the crossfire. I remember acting and singing in "Destry Rides Again" in high school, where us "bar girls" sang songs that cast us as public utilities and pranced around singing "Don't Handle the Merchandise!"

My first husband, who'd taken a course on the movie business, told me that producers and directors had learned, from audience studies, that if a movie didn't have at least one woman in it, women wouldn't go see it. Women actors, producers and directors have been pushing hard for at least a decade for better roles and opportunities to direct. I hope the current drama will bear fruit for them.

I do have concerns about due process. Some may be falsely accused. Our courts are distressingly slow, and law enforcement has not always been friendly to rape and harassment charges. I respect men like Kevin Spacey who have acknowledged their transgressions.

Going forward, we're providing better training about and adjudication of sexual harassment claims in the workplace. It was just a few years ago that Florida State University suppressed a rape claim against a football player who was poised to win the Heisman Trophy. They put the woman and her mother through hell.

The University of Minnesota, following rape incidents involving its athletes, now requires all incoming students to take a course on sexual behavior and norms before registering for classes. If your workplace, or church, or favorite bar tolerates harassment in any form, follow in the footsteps of our Hollywood heroines and demand reform.

I'm looking forward to living in a state and country where rape and workplace harassment have become bad memories.

Ann Markusen is a Carlton County freelance writer/columnist and retired economist and professor emerita at the Humphrey School of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota. She lives in Red Clover Township with her husband, Rod Walli.