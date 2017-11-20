Wright-Cromwell News Nov 16 2017

The Cromwell-Wright football team lost Stephen-Argyle in the state tournament quarterfinals, but they can really be proud of their Section 5 championship.

The Cardinal Quilters held a quilt retreat at the Cromwell Park Pavilion last weekend. They were established in 2007 to gather individuals who enjoy quilting, preserving the art and passing it to the next generations. Through fundraising efforts, they have donated to Dollars for Scholars, the Tri-Community Food Shelf, Carlton County Adopt-A-Family and Salvation Army. They regularly donate quilts they have made to Villa Vista for Veterans Day (this year's winner was Sylvester Valla) and the Cromwell Area Community Club for Harvest Fest raffles. The Cardinal Quilters have given several gifts to the city of Cromwell for special projects at the pavilion, and they always welcome new members of any age. They meet the first Monday of the month at the pavilion.

Another successful Mojakka supper was held Nov. 11 for Lakeside Community Clubhouse in Wright. Janet Hansen won the shotgun, Michael Hedin won the twin-size quilt, and Ethel Hanson won the stars quilt. They had a great turnout and numerous door prizes were given out.

Our sympathy to the family Audrey Olbekson of Cromwell who passed away Nov. 8, 2017. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Our sympathy to Elaine Huhta on the recent death of she sister, Stella Olson, 88, of Esko.

Upcoming Events

All month — Cribbage is played at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at Villa Vista/Cardinal Court.

Saturday, Nov. 18 — Bethany's Annual Bazaar and Auction is at 12:30 p.m., with auction starting at 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18 — Immaculate Conception Catholic church's turkey bingo is at 6:30 p.m. at the Cromwell Park Pavilion.

Saturday, Nov. 18 — CACC's fall raffle drawing is at 10 p.m. at the Cromwell Muni.

Monday, Nov. 20 — A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. at Villa Vista/Cardinal Courts.

That's the news from the "Edge of Wright." Have a good week and get out there and do something to help others.