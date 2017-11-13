Wright-Cromwell News: Nov 9 2017

Congratulations to Dardanell "Beanie" Randa who was featured in the Pine Journal's Volunteer Spotlight Nov. 2 for all her work at the Area Clothing Depot in Cromwell.

A big thank you to everyone who donated money to the Dollars for Scholars cause at the Cromwell Community Craft Sale held Nov. 4. The sale was a huge success and we hope someone or some group will take it over next year as Peggy Olson and Pauline Strand are stepping down after over 40 years of running the sale.

The CACC hunter's supper was a big success with about 200 folks attending. It's a lot of hard work putting on such an event, but well worth is when you see all the satisfied looks on everyone's faces. Thanks to everyone who helped make this possible.

The Cromwell-Wright football team won the Section 5 championship and move on to the state quarterfinals at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at Bemidji. The semifinals are at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 16 at U.S. Bank Stadium and the 9-Man championship game is at 10 a.m. Nov. 24.

To all veterans: We salute your courage, your honor, and most of all, your sacrifice. Please accept this special "thank you" from Americans who truly appreciate your willingness to serve our country.

Please come to Cromwell-Wright School to celebrate Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 10. Coffee and treats will be served in the cafeteria at 8:30 a.m. A program honoring veterans and their families will begin at 9 a.m. in the big gym. Guests of honor and their families should wait in the school entryway so the students can lead you in. Afterward, go to Villa Vista for their annual Veterans Day program. It starts at 10 a.m.

The Carlton County Historical Society celebrates the first Armistice Day and the end of World War I with a sing-along program at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at its museum in Cloquet. Veterans will be honored with free admission and recognized on this special day. The museum is handicapped accessible. For more information, call 218-879-1938.

Lakeside Community Club's annual mojakka supper will be held from 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Wright. Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. Raffle tickets are also available by contacting Gerry Aho at 218-380-8923 or Bunny Hanson at 218-387-4303 or other Lakeside Community Club members.

There will be a holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 11, at Bethel Lutheran in Scanlon.

The Young Old Timers' Thanksgiving dinner will be held Tuesday, Nov. 14, at the Cromwell Pavilion.

A youth group roundup night will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, at the EV Free Church in Wright for any youth grades 5-8. There will be snacks, fun group games and fellowship and plan holiday community service projects, events and Bible study. This is a fun group for kids every other Wednesday evening. For questions, contact Theresa Suhonen or Ashley Woodward.

CACC's fall raffle drawing will be held at 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Cromwell Muni.

Bethany Lutheran's annual bazaar, with pie and coffee and an auction, will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at the church.

Immaculate Conception Catholic Church's Turkey Bingo will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Cromwell Park Pavilion. There will be a wonderful lunch served and all are welcome.

Carolyn Janice Chambers, 75, of Wright died Nov. 2, 2017 in her residence. Services were held Nov. 6 with a private family burial in Lakeview Cemetery.

Donna Mae Finnila, 83, of Wright died Nov. 2, 2017 in her home. Services were held Nov. 9, with burial in Prairie Lake Cemetery.

Lavina Anna Martin, 101, of Cromwell died Oct. 29, 2017 in Villa Vista Care Center. Visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. memorial service in Bethany Lutheran Church, Cromwell. Inurnment will be with her husband at a later date in Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.

Jane Mattson Lindgren, 81, died Oct. 7, 2017. She graduated from Cromwell High School in 1954 and married Harvey Lindgren from Floodwood.

Marjorie Paananen (Kari) Syverts, 87, died Nov. 2, 2017 in New Hope, Minn. Marjorie graduated in 1948 from Cromwell High School.

That's the news from the "Edge of Wright." Have a good week and get out there and do something to help others.