To the Editor: City's skatepark PLA use is pretty sketchy

Construction unions often coerce municipalities to adopt PLAs by saying if there isn't a PLA in place for a project, the unions can't guarantee they won't strike or engage in a work stoppage. It's a thinly-veiled threat.

PLAs also require any contractor who wishes to work on that project either be a union contractor or become one for the length of the project. PLAs force all of the contractor's workers, union or not, to become a union employee for the project, whether they wish to join that union or not. So much for worker choice. Because of these and many other inflexible mandates found in PLAs, merit shop contractors who choose not to be signatory to union agreements simply do not bid on projects with PLAs.

As is often the case when PLAs are put on public projects, the number of bidders decreases and costs of projects increases because of less competition. This is what happened when only one bid came in for Cloquet's skatepark project, which was higher than the city's $307,000 estimate by over $100,000! Not surprisingly, the City Council bailed on that bid and is having to rethink the park's plans. Taxpayers and skateboarders alike should be disappointed that the City Council is continuing to use costly, discriminatory, and inflexible project labor agreements that drive up construction costs.

Robert Heise, president of the Associated Builders and Contractors of Minnesota