    All-Night Grad Party is a huge success

    Today at 1:26 p.m.

    To the Editor:

    The Cloquet All-Night Graduation Party Committee extends a huge thanks to those who helped make the 2017 celebration a success. The graduates had a fantastic time in a safe environment that included a hypnotist, a gambler, a DJ, games in the gym, bean bag and Jenga tournaments, Blackjack, and much more. There was also yummy food donated by several area restaurants and every senior walked away with a prize valued at $25. Fifteen lucky graduates won larger prizes valued at $100 or more and two took home an amazing "grand grand" prize.

    We cannot thank our community enough for the incredible support that you give to this party every year. We extend a special thanks to the Cloquet Educational Foundation for their generous donation of $1,500. We would also like to thank the nearly 100 parents and community members who helped decorate, supervise games, serve food, check students in, and guard the doors so the graduates couldn't "escape." We also thank the custodial staff at the high school for the endless hours they put into setting up tables and chairs, constant cleaning, and being so patient with us. This event wouldn't be possible without all of you!

    A final thanks goes to the class of 2017 for their outstanding contribution to their own party and for participating with such enthusiasm. We are proud of our graduates and our community. Thank you for your support!

    The Cloquet All-Night Graduation Party Committee

    Theresa Parenteau, Cathy Rikkola, Collette Lenarz, Shelley Robideaux, Jill and Joe Beaupre, Bobbee Turner, Bobbee Conway, Theresa Sarkela and Leigh Rahkola

