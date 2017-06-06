Honor Flight was a day to remember

Several weeks ago, I and 79 other veterans traveled on an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., along with 60 staff to assist us. We had a tremendous send-off at 6:30 a.m. by a large group of people, including Duluth Mayor Emily Larson. We arrived in our nation's capital at 9 a.m. to a large crowd, including Sen. Al Franken. We traveled in a four-bus convoy with a police escort to get through the traffic. We saw all the veterans memorials and left that evening to a big crowd to see us off. We arrived back in Duluth at 10:30 p.m. to a large crowd and a drum and bugle corps.