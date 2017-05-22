To the Editor: Vote 'yes' and keep Carlton strong

Consolidation talks have been going since the 1960s and '70s with the most recent attempt in 2015-2016. It is insane to think there would be a different answer to a question that has been asked for 50 years. That dead horse has been beaten to a pulp.

Now is the time to quit treating the children of our community like they are a burden and that the future of Carlton is a burden. We invest in the homes we live in, why should we not invest in our own community, future business owners, citizens, and community leaders? We need to think individually of what our community has given you: an education, a safe place to raise your family, a business, a place of employment, a place to worship. It is time to invest in our future and the educational facilities to help Carlton thrive and it's time to give back to a community that has given us so much.

This is a great community and has been for generations. Now is the time to step up to the plate and take care of our own. The teachers, staff, and most of all the students have carried the burden of being a low tax shelter long enough. It is going be expensive, but it will never be cheaper than it is now to invest in our schools.

Strong schools, strong community. Look at the districts that have invested back into their schools — their schools and communities are thriving. Now is the time to put the future of our schools and community in our own hands, invest in ourselves, and the community we call home. The future generations are worth it and the future of Carlton is worth it. Vote "Yes" on Aug. 8 to keep Carlton strong.

Stacie Sway

Carlton