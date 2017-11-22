In recognition of Finland's centennial, Cloquet Public Library is sponsoring a concert of Finnish and Finnish-American music at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18,at the Encore Performing Arts Center in Cloquet. The performance marks the reunion of the former Finnish-American band "The Third Generation." Composed of members of the Santa family, the band was popular in the ’70s and ’80s and appeared on "A Prairie Home Companion."

"Songs from Grandpa" will include tunes popular in Finn Hall performances from the early and mid-20th century, plus traditional and folk Finnish music. The group's leader, Jeanne Santa Doty, is retired from the music faculty at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Also performing will be Gregg Santa, who recently retired from 18 years with the Norwegian National Opera Chorus in Oslo. He will give a brief account of his years in Norway.

The performance is being funded by a grant from Sons of Norway-Heimsyn Lodge.

— Mark King/Cloquet Public Library