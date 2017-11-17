Share your family 1918 Fire memories

How did your family survive the terrible fires that ravaged the area in 1918? How were their lives changed? Do you have family stories and photos to share? Producers for WDSE WRPT Public Television are seeking community input for a new documentary about the wildfires of 1918.

The public input event is 5-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, at the Cloquet Public Library. Bring family photos and memorabilia related to the fire and its aftermath, and consider sharing your family stories about the fire on camera.

The documentary will honor the courage of those affected by the fire; the resilience of the region that rebuilt; and the fighting spirit of the families that mourned their loved ones, braced for the winter ahead and went on to create vibrant lives and communities in the aftermath.

“Fires of 1918” will debut in March.