NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL FOR ROOFING SYSTEM

Wrenshall School ISD 100 ("District") requests proposals for a fully adhered roofing system 9,897 sq ft. Sealed proposals will be accepted in paper form August 31, 2017 8:00 am until September 14, 2017 4:00 pm at Wrenshall School, Attn: Roofing Bid, 207 Pioneer Drive, Wrenshall, MN 55797. Bid opening will take place September 18, 2017 at 6:00 pm. District reserves the right to reject any or all bids. District reserves the right to select the proposal which it determines to be in the best interest of the District.