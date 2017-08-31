Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL FOR ROOFING SYSTEM

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL FOR ROOFING SYSTEM

    Wrenshall School ISD 100 ("District") requests proposals for a fully adhered roofing system 9,897 sq ft. Sealed proposals will be accepted in paper form August 31, 2017 8:00 am until September 14, 2017 4:00 pm at Wrenshall School, Attn: Roofing Bid, 207 Pioneer Drive, Wrenshall, MN 55797. Bid opening will take place September 18, 2017 at 6:00 pm. District reserves the right to reject any or all bids. District reserves the right to select the proposal which it determines to be in the best interest of the District.

    Explore related topics:Newslegal Notices
    Advertisement
    randomness