MOTION by Gibson to approve the meeting agenda was supported by Emerson.

MOTION by Emerson to approve the Resolution Providing for Canvassing Returns of Votes of Independent School District 93 Carlton, Minnesota August 8, 2017 Special Election for the Bond Referedum was supported by Karp.

For Question 1- Approval of School Bonds; High School Addition; Elementary Improvements: A total of 1683 voters of the District voted at said election on the Question 1 , of which 475 voted in favor, 1202 voted against the same, and there were 6 completely blank or defective ballots.

For Question 2 - Approval of School Building Bonds; Auditorium; Instructional and Athletic Spaces. Question 2 was contingent on Question 1 passing: A total of 1683 voters of the District voted at said election on the Question 2, of which 427 voted in favor, 1236 voted against the same, and there were 20 completely blank or defective ballots .

Roll call vote was called: Chmielewski-yea, Emerson-yea, Hagenah-yea, Gibson-yea, Karp-yea, Lehto-yea. Motion passed 6-0.

Emerson made a motion to adjourn at 6:37 p.m. and there being no further business with a second from Lehto the meeting adjourned by unanimous vote.