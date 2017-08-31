CARLTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #93 MONDAY, JULY 17, 2017

MOTION by Emerson to approve the amended meeting agenda was supported by Lehto. Motion passed 6-0.

Reports were given by Community Education Director Daisy Rose, Business Manager Renee Eiffler, Superintendent Gwen Carman, Emerson provided information about the recent Title 6 hearing.

MOTION by Gibson to approve the Consent Agenda.

Approve the Minutes, June 19, 2017 Regular School Board Meeting.

Approve the agreement with Just Kids Dental, Inc. for the 2017-18 school year.

Approve Bulldog Kids Care Parent Handbook

Approve June payroll for a total of $410,230.13 and wires summative at $136,274.17.

Approve the July finance checks in the amount of $234,005.95.

The motion was supported by Karp. Motion passed 6-0.

The following policies were reviewed for the 2nd reading: Policies with substantive MSBA recommended changes 303, 405, 414, 509, 520, 525, 529, 534 (new policy), 604, 612.1, 613, 616, 721 (new policy), 805. Policies with non-substantive MSBA recommended changes: 515, 515 Form, 524, 602, 615, 618, 619, 701, 806.

Motion by Emerson to approve the Joint Management Agreement for the Disc Golf Course was supported by Chmielewski Motion passed 6-0.

MOTION by Gibson to approve the Fiscal Year 19 Long-Term Facility Maintenance Plan as presented was supported by Lehto. Motion passed 6-0.

MOTION by Gibson to approve the food service pricing for 2017-2018 was supported by Emerson. Motion passed 6-0. Single milk will remain $0.60 each. Kindergarten breakfasts are free by State Statute 124D.111 and 124D.1158. Other pricing will be adjusted as follows upon the recommendation of INAC:

Elementary Breakfast

2016-2017 was $1.80

2017-2018 to be $1.85

Elementary Lunch

2016-2017 was $2.65

2017-2018 to be $2.75

High School Breakfast

2016-2017 was $1.80

2017-2018 to be $1.85

High School Lunch

2016-2017 was $2.75

2017-2018 to be $2.80

Adult Breakfast

2016-2017 was $2.20

2017-2018 to be $2.25

Adult Lunch

2016-2017 was $4.10

2017-2018 to be $4.15

MOTION by Karp to approve Community Education At-Will Contract Learning Camp Coordinator, Anne Richardson, $900.00 for the 2017-18 School Year was supported by Gibson. Motion passed 6-0.

MOTION by Gibson to approve Community Education At-Will Contract Learning Camp Instructor, Kari Ries, $450.00 for the 2017-18 School Year was supported by Lehto. Motion passed 6-0.

MOTION by Emerson to approve Community Education At-Will Contract Learning Camp Instructor, Rachel (Halligan) Skillings, $450.00 for the 2017-18 School Year was supported by Lehto. Motion passed 6-0.

MOTION by Emerson to approve Community Education At-Will Contract Learning Camp Instructor, Sam Betcher, $450.00 for the 2017-18 School Year was supported by Karp. Motion passed 6-0.

MOTION Karp to approve the contract renewal of Victoria McMillen as Indian Education Coordinator for the 2017-18 school year at $19.50 per hour was supported by Emerson. Motion passed 6-0.

MOTION by Emerson to approve the hire of Dalyce Gustafson as Head Cross Country Coach for the 2017-18 school year per Schedule C of the 2015-2017 Master Contract was supported by Gibson. Motion passed 6-0.

MOTION by Karp to approve the hire of Barb Soukala as Girls' Head Varsity Volleyball Coach for the 2017-18 school year per Schedule C of the 2015-2017 Master Contract was supported by Gibson. Motion passed 6-0.

MOTION by Gibson to approve the hire of Danielle Rychlak as Girls' Junior Varsity Volleyball Coach for the 2017-18 school year per Schedule C of the 2015-2017 Master Contract was supported by Lehto. Motion passed 6-0.

MOTION by Gibson to approve the hire of Ashley Sell as Girls' Junior High Head Volleyball Coach for the 2017-18 school year per Schedule C of the 2015-2017 Master Contract was supported by Karp. Motion passed 6-0.

MOTION by Gibson to approve the hire of Myranda Hanson as Girls' Junior High Assistant Volleyball Coach for the 2017-18 school year per Schedule C of the 2015-2017 Master Contract, upon a successful background check was supported by Karp. If Grades 6-8 participation numbers are less than 30, the Volleyball Student Activity Account will reimburse the district for her salary. Motion passed 6-0.

MOTION by Emerson to approve the hire of Andy Weber as Head Football Coach for the 2017-18 school year per Schedule C of the 2015-2017 Master Contract was supported by Lehto. Motion passed 6-0.

MOTION by Emerson to approve the hire of Nathan Fischer as Junior Varsity Football Coach for the 2017-18 school year per Schedule C of the 2015-2017 Master Contract was supported by Lehto. Motion passed 6-0.

MOTION by Emerson to accept the resignation of Heidi Mattinen as DAPE Teacher effective June 28, 2017 was supported by Karp. Motion passed 6-0.

MOTION by Karp to accept the resignation of Emily Brown as Special Education Teacher effective July 12, 2017 was supported by Lehto. Motion passed 6-0.

MOTION by Emerson to accept the resignation of Elizabeth Moore as Math Teacher effective July 14, 2017 was supported by Chmielewski. Motion passed 6-0.

Future Meetings

Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 5:00 p.m. - Teacher Negotiation - Board Room

Monday, July 24, 2017 - 6:00 and 7:00 p.m. - Public Meeting - South Terrace

Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 5:00 p.m. - Facilities Committee Meeting - Board Room

Saturday, July 29, 2017 - 1:00 p.m. - Public Meeting - South Terrace

Saturday, July 29, 2017 - 4:00 p.m. - Public Meeting - Carlton High School

Monday, July 31, 2017 - 5:00 p.m. - Public Meeting - Architectural Interviews HS Media Ctr

Wednesday, August 9 tentative pending election results - Facilities meeting

Monday, August 14, 2017 - 6:30 p.m. - Special Meeting - Board Room

Monday, August 14, 2017 - 7:00 p.m. - Committee of the Whole Meeting-Board Room

Monday, August 21, 2017 6:00 p.m. - Finance Meeting - HS Media Center

Monday, August 21, 2017 7:00 p.m. - Regular Meeting - HS Media Center

Lehto made a motion to adjourn at 8:12 p.m. and there being no further business with a second from Emerson the meeting adjourned by unanimous vote.