CARLTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #93 MONDAY, JULY 17, 2017
CARLTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #93
MONDAY, JULY 17, 2017 - 7:00 P.M.
CARLTON HIGH SCHOOL MEDIA CENTER
The Board of Education of Independent School District 93, Carlton, Minnesota, met in regular session on Monday, July 17, 2017. Hagenah called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. The meeting continued with the Pledge of Allegiance and Notice regarding Public Comment. Members present: Chmielewski, Emerson, Hagenah, Gibson, Karp, Lehto with Superintendent Carman and Business Manager Eiffler.
MOTION by Emerson to approve the amended meeting agenda was supported by Lehto. Motion passed 6-0.
Reports were given by Community Education Director Daisy Rose, Business Manager Renee Eiffler, Superintendent Gwen Carman, Emerson provided information about the recent Title 6 hearing.
MOTION by Gibson to approve the Consent Agenda.
Approve the Minutes, June 19, 2017 Regular School Board Meeting.
Approve the agreement with Just Kids Dental, Inc. for the 2017-18 school year.
Approve Bulldog Kids Care Parent Handbook
Approve June payroll for a total of $410,230.13 and wires summative at $136,274.17.
Approve the July finance checks in the amount of $234,005.95.
The motion was supported by Karp. Motion passed 6-0.
The following policies were reviewed for the 2nd reading: Policies with substantive MSBA recommended changes 303, 405, 414, 509, 520, 525, 529, 534 (new policy), 604, 612.1, 613, 616, 721 (new policy), 805. Policies with non-substantive MSBA recommended changes: 515, 515 Form, 524, 602, 615, 618, 619, 701, 806.
Motion by Emerson to approve the Joint Management Agreement for the Disc Golf Course was supported by Chmielewski Motion passed 6-0.
MOTION by Gibson to approve the Fiscal Year 19 Long-Term Facility Maintenance Plan as presented was supported by Lehto. Motion passed 6-0.
MOTION by Gibson to approve the food service pricing for 2017-2018 was supported by Emerson. Motion passed 6-0. Single milk will remain $0.60 each. Kindergarten breakfasts are free by State Statute 124D.111 and 124D.1158. Other pricing will be adjusted as follows upon the recommendation of INAC:
Elementary Breakfast
2016-2017 was $1.80
2017-2018 to be $1.85
Elementary Lunch
2016-2017 was $2.65
2017-2018 to be $2.75
High School Breakfast
2016-2017 was $1.80
2017-2018 to be $1.85
High School Lunch
2016-2017 was $2.75
2017-2018 to be $2.80
Adult Breakfast
2016-2017 was $2.20
2017-2018 to be $2.25
Adult Lunch
2016-2017 was $4.10
2017-2018 to be $4.15
MOTION by Karp to approve Community Education At-Will Contract Learning Camp Coordinator, Anne Richardson, $900.00 for the 2017-18 School Year was supported by Gibson. Motion passed 6-0.
MOTION by Gibson to approve Community Education At-Will Contract Learning Camp Instructor, Kari Ries, $450.00 for the 2017-18 School Year was supported by Lehto. Motion passed 6-0.
MOTION by Emerson to approve Community Education At-Will Contract Learning Camp Instructor, Rachel (Halligan) Skillings, $450.00 for the 2017-18 School Year was supported by Lehto. Motion passed 6-0.
MOTION by Emerson to approve Community Education At-Will Contract Learning Camp Instructor, Sam Betcher, $450.00 for the 2017-18 School Year was supported by Karp. Motion passed 6-0.
MOTION Karp to approve the contract renewal of Victoria McMillen as Indian Education Coordinator for the 2017-18 school year at $19.50 per hour was supported by Emerson. Motion passed 6-0.
MOTION by Emerson to approve the hire of Dalyce Gustafson as Head Cross Country Coach for the 2017-18 school year per Schedule C of the 2015-2017 Master Contract was supported by Gibson. Motion passed 6-0.
MOTION by Karp to approve the hire of Barb Soukala as Girls' Head Varsity Volleyball Coach for the 2017-18 school year per Schedule C of the 2015-2017 Master Contract was supported by Gibson. Motion passed 6-0.
MOTION by Gibson to approve the hire of Danielle Rychlak as Girls' Junior Varsity Volleyball Coach for the 2017-18 school year per Schedule C of the 2015-2017 Master Contract was supported by Lehto. Motion passed 6-0.
MOTION by Gibson to approve the hire of Ashley Sell as Girls' Junior High Head Volleyball Coach for the 2017-18 school year per Schedule C of the 2015-2017 Master Contract was supported by Karp. Motion passed 6-0.
MOTION by Gibson to approve the hire of Myranda Hanson as Girls' Junior High Assistant Volleyball Coach for the 2017-18 school year per Schedule C of the 2015-2017 Master Contract, upon a successful background check was supported by Karp. If Grades 6-8 participation numbers are less than 30, the Volleyball Student Activity Account will reimburse the district for her salary. Motion passed 6-0.
MOTION by Emerson to approve the hire of Andy Weber as Head Football Coach for the 2017-18 school year per Schedule C of the 2015-2017 Master Contract was supported by Lehto. Motion passed 6-0.
MOTION by Emerson to approve the hire of Nathan Fischer as Junior Varsity Football Coach for the 2017-18 school year per Schedule C of the 2015-2017 Master Contract was supported by Lehto. Motion passed 6-0.
MOTION by Emerson to accept the resignation of Heidi Mattinen as DAPE Teacher effective June 28, 2017 was supported by Karp. Motion passed 6-0.
MOTION by Karp to accept the resignation of Emily Brown as Special Education Teacher effective July 12, 2017 was supported by Lehto. Motion passed 6-0.
MOTION by Emerson to accept the resignation of Elizabeth Moore as Math Teacher effective July 14, 2017 was supported by Chmielewski. Motion passed 6-0.
Future Meetings
Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 5:00 p.m. - Teacher Negotiation - Board Room
Monday, July 24, 2017 - 6:00 and 7:00 p.m. - Public Meeting - South Terrace
Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 5:00 p.m. - Facilities Committee Meeting - Board Room
Saturday, July 29, 2017 - 1:00 p.m. - Public Meeting - South Terrace
Saturday, July 29, 2017 - 4:00 p.m. - Public Meeting - Carlton High School
Monday, July 31, 2017 - 5:00 p.m. - Public Meeting - Architectural Interviews HS Media Ctr
Wednesday, August 9 tentative pending election results - Facilities meeting
Monday, August 14, 2017 - 6:30 p.m. - Special Meeting - Board Room
Monday, August 14, 2017 - 7:00 p.m. - Committee of the Whole Meeting-Board Room
Monday, August 21, 2017 6:00 p.m. - Finance Meeting - HS Media Center
Monday, August 21, 2017 7:00 p.m. - Regular Meeting - HS Media Center
Lehto made a motion to adjourn at 8:12 p.m. and there being no further business with a second from Emerson the meeting adjourned by unanimous vote.