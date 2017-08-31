Members present: Julian Bertogliat, Jerry Frederick, Mark Nyholm, Todd Rengo, Jeff Salo, Margaret Sunnarborg and Superintendent Aaron Fischer. Members absent: None.

Call the Meeting to Order

Chairperson Bertogliat called the meeting to order at 6:05 p.m.

Approval of Agenda

Moved by Jerry Frederick, second by Todd Rengo to approve the agenda. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approval of Consent Agenda Items

Moved by Mark Nyholm, second by Jerry Frederick to approve the Consent Agenda items:

Approve the minutes of the June 19, 2017 regular School Board meeting.

Approve the checks as follows:

Date Check #s Total

6/13/17 83590-83623 $32,906.89

6/13/17 VOID 83569 ($40.00)

6/20/17 83624-83654 $41,776.00

6/29/17 83655-83676 $22,859.03

7/1/17 83677-83686 $170,175.77

7/10/17 83687-83706 $49,606.82

7/13/17 83707-83740 $812,374.24

7/13/17 83741-83746 $962,009.45

7/17/17 83747-83751 $277,962.10

7/17/17 83752-83757 $187,821.81

Treasurer's Report - May 2017.

Date 5/15/17

Payroll Type Regular

Checks #105519-105559 for

$85,120.01

Direct Deposits $182,257.24

Electronic Payments $129,840.00

Grand Total $397,217.25

Date 5/31/17

Payroll Type Regular

Checks #105560-105597 for

$84,543.59

Direct Deposits $185,079.21

Electronic Payments $131,976.13

Grand Total $401,598.93

May 2017 Electronic Transfer Report

Date 5/1/17

Acct. Transferred From

Associated Bank (PMA)

Acct. Transferred Into Republic Bank

Amount $850,000.00

Date 5/9/17

Acct. Transferred From

MSDLAF Daily Account

Acct. Transferred Into

Associated Bank (PMA)

Amount $5,000.00

Date 5/9/17

Acct. Transferred From

Republic Bank Flex Account

Acct. Transferred Into Republic Bank

Amount $4,000.00

Date 5/10/17

Acct. Transferred From

...........Assoc. Bank (PMA) BLD Bonds

Acct. Transferred Into

.....Associated Bank (PMA) Oper. Acct

Amount . $49,928.50

Date 5/11/17

Acct. Transferred From

Associated Bank (PMA)

Acct. Transferred Into Republic Bank

Amount $50,000.00

Date 5/15/17

Acct. Transferred From

Associated Bank (PMA)

Acct. Transferred Into Republic Bank

Amount $500,000.00

Motion carried by unanimous vote.

HVAC Project Update

Boldt Construction representatives were present to provide an update on the HVAC project to date.

Approve HVAC Project Proposals

Moved by Mark Nyholm, second by Todd Rengo to approve the following HVAC Project items as proposed:

Additional casework in rooms E266 & 268 (St. Germains) in the amount of $1,810.

CNG/LP gas piping (Shannon's) in the amount of $40,500.

Area C piping (Shannon's) in the amount of $948.

Fire dampers (Shannon's) in the amount of $2,345.

Lighting relocation and new installation due to abatement (Benson) in the amount of $27,200.

OT for asbestos removal (MAVO) in the amount of $15,000.

OT for testing B/L3 and tunnels (Twin Ports Testing) in the amount of $365.

OT by Shannon's in the amount of $18,428.

Heating loop isolation valves (Shannon's) in the amount of $1,811.

Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Accept Letter of Resignation by Retirement and Retirement Agreement from Royce McLaughlin

Moved by Jeff Salo, second by Mark Nyholm to accept a letter of resignation by retirement and a retirement agreement from Royce McLaughlin as bus driver and mechanic effective June 7, 2017. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Accept Letter of Resignation from Kelly Emanuel

Moved by Jerry Frederick, second by Todd Rengo to accept a letter of resignation from Kelly Emanuel for the position of Community Education Administrative Assistant effective July 14, 2017 with thanks for her service to the district and with approval to post for the position. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve Contract with Superintendent

Moved by Julian Bertogliat, second by Jeff Salo to approve a Contract with the Superintendent of Schools for the period July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2021. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve the Hire of 2017/2018 Technology Integration Facilitators and Stipends

Moved by Jerry Frederick, second by Mark Nyholm to approve the 2017/2018 Technology Integration Facilitators and corresponding stipend in the amount of $3,000 each: Stephanie Johnson, Jessica Reckinger, Christopher Evavold, Susan Northey. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve the Hire of Emily Davey, Cool Kids Program Assistant

Moved by Todd Rengo, second by Jerry Frederick to approve the hire of Emily Davey as Cool Kids Program Assistant working approximately 15-25 hours per week. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve the Hire of Brianna Mattonen, Cool Kids Program Coordinator

Moved by Jerry Fredrick, second by Todd Rengo to approve the hire of Brianna Mattonen as Cool Kids Program Coordinator working 24 hours per week. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Accept Letter of Resignation from Tina Kauma

Moved by Mark Nyholm, second by Margaret Sunnarborg to accept a letter of resignation from Tina Kauma, Community Education ECFE positions effective July 2, 2017 with thanks for her service to the District. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve Additional Assignment for Shannon Matzdorf

Moved by Todd Rengo, second by Jerry Frederick to approve the additional assignment of School Readiness Coordinator to Shannon Matzdorf in the amount of 8 additional hours per week to begin August 1, 2017. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve the 2017/2018 Fall Coaching Assignments

Moved by Mark Nyholm, second by Jerry Frederick to approve the 2017/2018 Fall Coaching assignments and stipends as presented. (Copy on file in the office of the superintendent.) Motion carried by the following vote: In favor: Todd Rengo, Margaret Sunnarborg, Jerry Frederick, Julian Bertogliat, and Mark Nyholm. Abstaining: Jeff Salo.

Authorize to Call For Quotes - Bread & Milk

Moved by Jerry Frederick, second by Todd Rengo to authorize administration to call for quotes for the purchase and delivery of bread and milk products for the 2017/2018 school year. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Authorize to Call for Quotes - Fuel & Snowplowing

Moved by Todd Rengo, second by Mark Nyholm to authorize administration to call for quotes on #1 and #2 diesel fuels, gasoline, and snowplowing for 2017/2018. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve the 10-Year Long-Term Facilities Maintenance Plan

Moved by Jeff Salo, second by Todd Rengo to approve the 10-Year, Long-Term Facilities Maintenance Plan as presented. (Copy on file in the office of the superintendent.) Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Set Food Service Pricing for 2017/2018

Moved by Jerry Frederick, second by Todd Rengo to approve the 2017/2018 food service pricing as follows: Student breakfast $1.10, Milk $.35, Elementary Lunch (Pre-k-6 grade) $2.30, High School Lunch (grades 7-112) $2.40. Adult pricing to be determined. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Set Ticket/Pass Event Pricing for 2017/2018

Moved by Mark Nyholm, second by Margaret Sunnarborg to approve the 2017/2018 ticket/pass event pricing as follows (no change from 2016/2017): Single event adult ticket is $6; single event student ticket is $4; adult 10-game punch pass $50; student 10-game punch pass $25. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve 2017/2018 Activities Handbook

Moved by Mark Nyholm, second by Jerry Frederick to approve the 2017/2018 Activities Handbook with changes. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve 2017/2018 Staff Handbook

Moved by Mark Nyholm, second by Todd Rengo to approve the 2017/2018 Staff Handbook as presented. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve 2017/2018 Elementary Student Handbook

Moved by Todd Rengo, second by Mark Nyholm to approve the 2017/2018 Elementary Student Handbook as presented. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve 2017/2018 Paraprofessional Handbook

Moved by Todd Rengo, second by Mark Nyholm to approve the 2017/2018 Paraprofessional Handbook as presented. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve the 2017/2018 High School Student Handbook

Moved by Todd Rengo, second by Mark Nyholm to approve the 2017/2018 High School Student Handbook as presented. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve Annual Review of Policy 807 Health & Safety

Moved by Todd Rengo, second by Jerry Frederick to approve the annual review of Policy 807 - Health & Safety. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Administrative Reports

Principals' Reports:

Elementary School - Principal Brian Harker reported that there are a couple of grade levels that could potentially be a couple of students over grade level targets, depending upon students moving in and/or out by the time school begins in the fall.

Principal Harker inquired about what the Board would like to do regarding the open house this year due to the construction project. After discussion, it was decided to cancel open house, but to encourage any new families to contact Principal Harker for a special tour.

High School - Principal Greg Hexum reported that open enrollment applications are still trickling in. He also stated that he would still like to hold the 7th grade orientation as planned.

Board Committee Reports:

Todd Rengo - Non-certified negotiations meeting.

Margaret Sunnarborg - Esko Educational Foundation meeting, Superintendent negotiations meeting. She reported that the 22nd annual Birkholder run will be held in August, and the spaghetti dinner will be held this fall.

Jerry Frederick - Non-certified negotiations meeting.

Jeff Salo - Superintendent negotiations meeting.

Mark Nyholm -Non-certified negotiations meeting.

Julian Bertogliat - Boldt Construction meeting, facilities meeting.

Superintendent's Report:

Supt. Aaron Fischer reported:

Food service and transportation handbooks will be forthcoming.

There will be a working session on Tuesday, August 1, 2017, at 5:00 p.m.

Congratulations and Commendations

The ALCA has expressed their gratitude and thanks to the District and staff for the rental/use of the school for their convention.

Thanks to the custodial staff for their help with the convention and also to the cooks who agreed to work during this event.

Adjournment

There being no further business, moved by Jeff Salo, second by Jerry Frederick to adjourn at 8:00 p.m. Motioned carried by unanimous vote.

Todd Rengo

Clerk