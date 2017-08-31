Search
    NOTICE OF ISSUANCE OF HARASSMENT ORDER FOR RELIEF BY PUBLICATION - Mitchell

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    NOTICE OF ISSUANCE OF HARASSMENT ORDER FOR RELIEF BY PUBLICATION

    State of Minnesota

    County of Carlton

    District Court

    Sixth Judicial District

    Court File No: 09-CV-17-1500

    Case Type: Harassment

    Jane Alyce Mitchell

    Petitioner(s)

    vs.

    Trey Mitchell

    Respondent(s)

    To Respondent named above: Trey Mitchell

    YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Harassment Order For Relief has been issued in the above matter.

    You may request a hearing on this matter if you file a Request For hearing with the Court within 45 days of issuance of the Harassment Order For Relief. You may obtain a copy of the Harassment Order For Relief from the court administrator's office at the following address: Court Administration, P.O. Box 190, Carlton, MN 55718.

    Failure to appear at a scheduled hearing or to obtain a copy of the Harassment Order For Relief will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court's order.

    Date: 8/23/2017

    Amy Turnquist/Deb LaFave

    Court Administrator/Deputy

