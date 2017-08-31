NOTICE OF ISSUANCE OF HARASSMENT ORDER FOR RELIEF BY PUBLICATION

Sixth Judicial District

Court File No: 09-CV-17-1500

Case Type: Harassment

Jane Alyce Mitchell

Petitioner(s)

vs.

Trey Mitchell

Respondent(s)

To Respondent named above: Trey Mitchell

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Harassment Order For Relief has been issued in the above matter.

You may request a hearing on this matter if you file a Request For hearing with the Court within 45 days of issuance of the Harassment Order For Relief. You may obtain a copy of the Harassment Order For Relief from the court administrator's office at the following address: Court Administration, P.O. Box 190, Carlton, MN 55718.

Failure to appear at a scheduled hearing or to obtain a copy of the Harassment Order For Relief will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court's order.

Date: 8/23/2017

Amy Turnquist/Deb LaFave

Court Administrator/Deputy