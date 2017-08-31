NOTICE OF ISSUANCE OF HARASSMENT ORDER FOR RELIEF BY PUBLICATION - Mitchell
State of Minnesota
County of Carlton
District Court
Sixth Judicial District
Court File No: 09-CV-17-1500
Case Type: Harassment
Jane Alyce Mitchell
Petitioner(s)
vs.
Trey Mitchell
Respondent(s)
To Respondent named above: Trey Mitchell
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Harassment Order For Relief has been issued in the above matter.
You may request a hearing on this matter if you file a Request For hearing with the Court within 45 days of issuance of the Harassment Order For Relief. You may obtain a copy of the Harassment Order For Relief from the court administrator's office at the following address: Court Administration, P.O. Box 190, Carlton, MN 55718.
Failure to appear at a scheduled hearing or to obtain a copy of the Harassment Order For Relief will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court's order.
Date: 8/23/2017
Amy Turnquist/Deb LaFave
Court Administrator/Deputy