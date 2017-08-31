Search
    CITY OF CLOQUET Housing and Redevelopment Authority Vacancy

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    CITY OF CLOQUET

    Housing and Redevelopment Authority

    The City of Cloquet currently has a vacancy on the Housing & Redevelopment Authority. The HRA's mission is to address housing shortages for low and moderate income residents and manage local subsidized housing units. This is a 5 year term that expires 2022. More information and an application for consideration can be found on the City's website at www.ci.cloquet.mn.us or at Cloquet City Hall, 1307 Cloquet Avenue, (218) 879-3347.

    Explore related topics:Newslegal Notices
