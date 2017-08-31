CITY OF CLOQUET Housing and Redevelopment Authority Vacancy

The City of Cloquet currently has a vacancy on the Housing & Redevelopment Authority. The HRA's mission is to address housing shortages for low and moderate income residents and manage local subsidized housing units. This is a 5 year term that expires 2022. More information and an application for consideration can be found on the City's website at www.ci.cloquet.mn.us or at Cloquet City Hall, 1307 Cloquet Avenue, (218) 879-3347.