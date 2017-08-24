WRENSHALL ISD 100 SCHOOL BOARD MINUTES JULY 17, 2017

Members present: Matthew Laveau, Michelle Blanchard, Tony Sheda, Renae House, and Janaki Fisher-Merritt. Members absent: Warren Weiderman.

MOTION by Fisher-Merritt seconded by Blanchard to approve the agenda. Motion carried unanimously.

MOTION by House seconded by Sheda to approve the consent agenda including checks #47471-#47566. Motion carried unanimously.

Report of Superintendent:

Superintendent Belcastro talked about the Brickyard Day letter received by the District. There are plans to have a District informational booth at Brickyard Day to distribute information and answer questions that community members may have. Superintendent Belcastro will be working this informational booth and invited everyone to stop and say hi.

Superintendent Belcastro recognized the following:

Mike Smith and Custodial crew for all their efforts this summer getting the buildings refreshed for the coming school year.

Informational items:

Cathy Erickson, School Finance Specialist at ARCC talked about Renewal of the Non-Voter Approved Operating Levy. Documents are updated with the new legislative language; there is nothing new in the document. The Ag land tax credits are expected to start in the 2018 tax year. Cathy opened her discussion for any questions from the community.

Ten-year LongTerm Facilities Maintenance Plan was discussed by District employees Connie Skarbakka, ISD 100 Business Manager; Mike Smith, ISD 100 Director of Buildings and Grounds; and Dick Tracy, ISD 100 District Safety Consultant. Anticipated Health & Safety updates as well as the current list maintenance items were discussed. Community members encouraged the Board to go out for as many bids as possible for all work to be done.

Superintendent Belcastro discussed the scheduled August 16, 2017 Committee of the Whole meeting when four facility options with costs will be presented to the Wrenshall School Board by Krech Ojard & Associates and The Boldt Company. There will be no Board actions at this 6:00 p.m. meeting - just discussions as is the structure of all Committee of the Whole meetings.

MOTION by Sheda seconded by Fisher-Merritt to adopt the Resolution Rescinding Prior Resolution That Authorized A New Board Approved Referendum Authority. Motion carried unanimously.

MOTION by House seconded by Blanchard to adopt the Resolution Authorizing A New Board Approved Referendum Authority. Motion carried unanimously.

MOTION by Fisher-Merritt seconded by House to adopt the Resolution Adopting A Long-Term Facilities Maintenance Plan for Fiscal Years Ended June 30, 2018-2027. Motion carried unanimously.

MOTION by Blanchard seconded by House to accept the Wrenshall Public School District - Pre-Kindergarten Program 0100-01 Pathway II Early Learning Scholarship funds as approved by the Minnesota Department of Education for $37,500 for state fiscal year 2018 and $37,500 for state fiscal year 2019 for total award of $75,000.00. Motion carried unanimously.

MOTION by Sheda seconded by Blanchard to accept the toy donation by Angie Mills valued at $150.00 for Wrens Club. Motion carried unanimously.

Open Forum:

Community members expressed opinions about facilities maintenance work that needs to be done:

Indicated the desire to be part of the planning process for the longterm facilities maintenance.

Discussion regarding the bidding of facilities maintenance work to be done.

Development of the community advisory committee was discussed.

Confirmed that the Pine Journal is the official publication for Board minutes.

MOTION by Laveau seconded by Fisher-Merritt to adjourn the meeting at 8:05 p.m. Motion carried unanimously.

(Minutes approved at the August 21, 2017 regular meeting.)