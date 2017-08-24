Current net tax capacity: $15,126

Original net tax capacity: $ 1,178

Captured net tax capacity: $13,948

Principal and interest payments due in 2017: $18,787

Tax increment received in 2016: $20,879

Tax increment expended in 2016: $19,530

Mont and year of first tax increment receipt: 7/2015

Date of required decertification: 12/31/40

Additional information regarding the district can be obtain from:

Carol Conway

PO Box 336

Carlton, MN 55718

(218) 384-42269