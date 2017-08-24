CITY OF CARLTON, MINNESOTA ANNUAL DISCLOSURE OF TAX INCREMENT DISTRICT FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016
ANNUAL DISCLOSURE OF TAX INCREMENT DISTRICT FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016
TIF District Name: TIF 1
Current net tax capacity: $15,126
Original net tax capacity: $ 1,178
Captured net tax capacity: $13,948
Principal and interest payments due in 2017: $18,787
Tax increment received in 2016: $20,879
Tax increment expended in 2016: $19,530
Mont and year of first tax increment receipt: 7/2015
Date of required decertification: 12/31/40
Additional information regarding the district can be obtain from:
Carol Conway
PO Box 336
Carlton, MN 55718
(218) 384-42269