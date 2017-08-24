Search
    CITY OF CARLTON, MINNESOTA ANNUAL DISCLOSURE OF TAX INCREMENT DISTRICT FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016

    By Julie Schulz on Aug 24, 2017 at 8:00 a.m.

    CITY OF CARLTON, MINNESOTA

    ANNUAL DISCLOSURE OF TAX INCREMENT DISTRICT FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016

    TIF District Name: TIF 1

    Current net tax capacity: $15,126

    Original net tax capacity: $ 1,178

    Captured net tax capacity: $13,948

    Principal and interest payments due in 2017: $18,787

    Tax increment received in 2016: $20,879

    Tax increment expended in 2016: $19,530

    Mont and year of first tax increment receipt: 7/2015

    Date of required decertification: 12/31/40

    Additional information regarding the district can be obtain from:

    Carol Conway

    PO Box 336

    Carlton, MN 55718

    (218) 384-42269

