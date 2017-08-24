Search
    NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS - Nikko

    By Julie Schulz on Aug 24, 2017 at 8:00 a.m.

    NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

    STATE OF MINNESOTA

    COUNTY OF CARLTON

    DISTRICT COURT

    SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

    PROBATE DIVISION

    Court File No: 09-PR-17-1691

    Estate of:

    Steven Michael Nikko

    a/k/a Steven M. Nikko,

    Decedent.

    It is Ordered and notice is given that on Sept. 19, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at Carlton County Courthouse, Carlton, Minnesota for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Timothy Nikko, whose address is: 23089 Flintwood St. NW, St. Francis, MN 55070 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

    Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

    BY THE COURT

    Robert E. Macaulay, Jr.

    Judge of District Court

    Aug. 11, 2017

    Amy Turnquist

    Court Administrator

    By Debra Thorstensen, Deputy

    Aug. 11, 2017

    Attorney for Petitioner:

    Keith M. Carlson #15040

    Keith M. Carlson Law Firm

    807 Cloquet Avenue

    PO box 770

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Telephone: (218) 879-1373

    Fax: (218) 879-1458

    Email: keithmcarlsonlaw@hotmail.com

