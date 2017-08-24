NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS - Nikko
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No: 09-PR-17-1691
Estate of:
Steven Michael Nikko
a/k/a Steven M. Nikko,
Decedent.
It is Ordered and notice is given that on Sept. 19, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at Carlton County Courthouse, Carlton, Minnesota for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Timothy Nikko, whose address is: 23089 Flintwood St. NW, St. Francis, MN 55070 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Robert E. Macaulay, Jr.
Judge of District Court
Aug. 11, 2017
Amy Turnquist
Court Administrator
By Debra Thorstensen, Deputy
Aug. 11, 2017
Attorney for Petitioner:
Keith M. Carlson #15040
Keith M. Carlson Law Firm
807 Cloquet Avenue
PO box 770
Cloquet, MN 55720
Telephone: (218) 879-1373
Fax: (218) 879-1458
Email: keithmcarlsonlaw@hotmail.com