STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF CARLTON

DISTRICT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No: 09-PR-17-1691

Estate of:

Steven Michael Nikko

a/k/a Steven M. Nikko,

Decedent.

It is Ordered and notice is given that on Sept. 19, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at Carlton County Courthouse, Carlton, Minnesota for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Timothy Nikko, whose address is: 23089 Flintwood St. NW, St. Francis, MN 55070 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

BY THE COURT

Robert E. Macaulay, Jr.

Judge of District Court

Aug. 11, 2017

Amy Turnquist

Court Administrator

By Debra Thorstensen, Deputy

Aug. 11, 2017

Attorney for Petitioner:

Keith M. Carlson #15040

Keith M. Carlson Law Firm

807 Cloquet Avenue

PO box 770

Cloquet, MN 55720

Telephone: (218) 879-1373

Fax: (218) 879-1458

Email: keithmcarlsonlaw@hotmail.com