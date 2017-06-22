NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE - Aubol
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 30, 2007
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $84,600.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Jenny Aubol, a Single Person
MORTGAGEE: Washington Mutual Bank, FA
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: December 06, 2007 Carlton County Recorder
Document Number: A000414318
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.
Dated: January 13, 2015
Recorded: January 27, 2015 Carlton County Recorder
Document Number: A000460822
And assigned to: Nationstar Mortgage LLC
Dated: March 04, 2015
Recorded: March 23, 2015 Carlton County Recorder
Document Number: A000461639
Transaction Agent: Not Applicable
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable
Lender or Broker: Washington Mutual Bank, FA
Residential Mortgage Servicer: Nationstar Mortgage LLC
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton
Property Address: 1601 Doddridge Ave, Cloquet, MN 55720-2429
Tax Parcel ID Number: 06-095-0560
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 26, County Auditor's Subdivision No. 29, according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the Office of the County Recorder, in and for Carlton County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $77,977.51
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 08, 2017 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff's Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 317 Walnut Ave. 2nd Floor, Carlton, Minnesota 55718
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on February 08, 2018, or the next business day if February 08, 2018 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR'S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: June 15, 2017
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Nationstar Mortgage LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 037724F01