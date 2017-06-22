NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE - Aubol

DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 30, 2007

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $84,600.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Jenny Aubol, a Single Person

MORTGAGEE: Washington Mutual Bank, FA

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: December 06, 2007 Carlton County Recorder

Document Number: A000414318

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Dated: January 13, 2015

Recorded: January 27, 2015 Carlton County Recorder

Document Number: A000460822

And assigned to: Nationstar Mortgage LLC

Dated: March 04, 2015

Recorded: March 23, 2015 Carlton County Recorder

Document Number: A000461639

Transaction Agent: Not Applicable

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable

Lender or Broker: Washington Mutual Bank, FA

Residential Mortgage Servicer: Nationstar Mortgage LLC

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton

Property Address: 1601 Doddridge Ave, Cloquet, MN 55720-2429

Tax Parcel ID Number: 06-095-0560

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 26, County Auditor's Subdivision No. 29, according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the Office of the County Recorder, in and for Carlton County, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $77,977.51

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 08, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff's Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 317 Walnut Ave. 2nd Floor, Carlton, Minnesota 55718

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on February 08, 2018, or the next business day if February 08, 2018 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR'S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: June 15, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Nationstar Mortgage LLC

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 037724F01