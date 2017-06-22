NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE - Kelley

DATE OF MORTGAGE: May 08, 2003

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $189,600.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Michael A Kelley and Laurie L Kelley, husband and wife

MORTGAGEE: State Bank of Tower

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: May 14, 2003 Carlton County Recorder

Document Number: 369920

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Dated: May 08, 2003

Recorded: May 14, 2003 Carlton County Recorder

Document Number: 369921

Transaction Agent: Not Applicable

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable

Lender or Broker: State Bank of Tower

Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank National Association

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton

Property Address: 322 Avenue D, Cloquet, MN 55720-1515

Tax Parcel ID Number: 06-045-5820

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 6, Block 43, Village of Cloquet, according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder, in and for Carlton County Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $152,898.02

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 08, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff's Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 317 Walnut Ave. 2nd Floor, Carlton, Minnesota 55718

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on February 08, 2018, or the next business day if February 08, 2018 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR'S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: May 31, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 037720F01