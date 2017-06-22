All bids must be received no later than 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 6, 2017, at the Office of the Superintendent located at 302 - 14th Street, Cloquet, Minnesota 55720. Bids will be considered and awarded at the School Board Meeting on Monday, July 10, 2017, beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Garfield School, 302 - 14th Street, Cloquet, Minnesota.

Only bids from a qualified newspaper, as that term is defined in Minn. Statute Section 331.01, Subd. 8 will be considered.

All bids should be expressed in both dollar amount terms and by Minnesota Newspaper Association Index Number. The bids should contain sufficient information to show the calculation used to arrive at the Minnesota Newspaper Association Index Number submitted.

All bidders must submit with their bid a copy of Statement of Ownership as well as a breakdown of the circulation of their newspaper.

Ken Scarbrough, Superintendent

Cloquet Public Schools