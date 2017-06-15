NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

DATE OF MORTGAGE: May 23, 2005

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $95,550.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Sheri Kay Dauplaise, a single person

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Novastar Mortgage, Inc., its successors and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: June 27, 2005 Carlton County Recorder

Document Number: A000393204

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, as trustee for Soundview Home Loan Trust

2005-4 Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-4

Dated: November 23, 2011

Recorded: December 12, 2011 Carlton County Recorder

Document Number: A000440812

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100080190044430106

Lender or Broker: Novastar Mortgage, Inc.

Residential Mortgage Servicer: Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc.

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton

Property Address: 1006 18th St, Cloquet, MN 55720-2438

Tax Parcel ID Number: 06-380-0040; 06-380-0060

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lots 2 and 3, Block 1, "Wallace Addition" to the City of Cloquet, Carlton County, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $87,483.13

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 20, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff's Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 317 Walnut Ave. 2nd Floor, Carlton, Minnesota 55718

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on December 20, 2017, or the next business day if December 20, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR'S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: April 25, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company as Trustee for Soundview Home Loan Trust 2005-4, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-4

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 030711F02

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for June 20, 2017 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to July 25, 2017 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriff's Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 317 Walnut Ave. 2nd Floor, Carlton, Minnesota 55718 in said County and State.

DATED: June 01, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company as Trustee for Soundview Home Loan Trust 2005-4, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-4

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee Of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 030711F02