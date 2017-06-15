STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF CARLTON

DISTRICT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 09-PR-17-1167

In Re: Estate of

DALE LLOYD EBEL,

a/k/a DALE L. EBEL,

Decedent.

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on July 11, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 301 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, Minnesota 55718, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of Decedent's heirs, and for the appointment of Diane M. Ebel, whose address is 195 Wagon Road, Esko, Minnesota 55733, as personal representative of the Decedent's estate in an unsupervised administration.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent's estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the Decedent's estate.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent's estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

BY THE COURT

Robert E. Macaulay, Jr.

Judge of District Court

June 6, 2017

Amy Turnquist

Court Administrator

By Debra Thorstensen, Deputy

June 6, 2017

Holly E. LaBoone-Haller (#0395484)

Hanft Fride, PA

1219 - 14th Street

Cloquet, MN 55720

(218_ 879-3333

hlh@hanftlaw.com

ATTTORNEY FOR PETITIONER