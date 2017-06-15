Search
    NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS - Ebel

    NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

    STATE OF MINNESOTA

    COUNTY OF CARLTON

    DISTRICT COURT

    SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

    PROBATE DIVISION

    Court File No.: 09-PR-17-1167

    In Re: Estate of

    DALE LLOYD EBEL,

    a/k/a DALE L. EBEL,

    Decedent.

    It is Ordered and Notice is given that on July 11, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 301 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, Minnesota 55718, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of Decedent's heirs, and for the appointment of Diane M. Ebel, whose address is 195 Wagon Road, Esko, Minnesota 55733, as personal representative of the Decedent's estate in an unsupervised administration.

    Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent's estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the Decedent's estate.

    Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent's estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

    BY THE COURT

    Robert E. Macaulay, Jr.

    Judge of District Court

    June 6, 2017

    Amy Turnquist

    Court Administrator

    By Debra Thorstensen, Deputy

    June 6, 2017

    Holly E. LaBoone-Haller (#0395484)

    Hanft Fride, PA

    1219 - 14th Street

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    (218_ 879-3333

    hlh@hanftlaw.com

    ATTTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

