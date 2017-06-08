TOWN OF THOMSON NOTICE OF HEARING ON IMPROVEMENT

Notice is hereby given that the Town Board of the Town of Thomson will meet in the Town Board Room of Thomson Town Hall, 25 E. Harney Road, Esko, MN at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 19, 2017, to consider the making of an improvement on Rolling Road and Green Lane, Rolling Acres Green and Rolling Acres Green Second Addition pursuant to Minn. Stat. §§ 429.01 to 429.111. The estimated cost of the improvement is $ 142,145. A reasonable estimate of the impact of the assessment will be available at the hearing. Such persons as desire to be heard with reference to the proposed improvement will be heard at this meeting.