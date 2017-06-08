CLOQUET POLICE DEPARTMENT NOTICE OF AUCTION
CLOQUET POLICE DEPARTMENT
NOTICE OF AUCTION
Pursuant to Minnesota State Statute 471.195 and Cloquet City Code 16.1.02, the Cloquet Police Department is giving notice that it will be auctioning unclaimed property through www.lots4bid.com.
The property being auctioned includes 41 bikes consisting of: 20 mountain (male), 9 mountain (female), 2 road (male), 5 BMX style (male), 1 childs (female), 1 cruiser (female) and 3 cruiser (male).
Questions can be directed to Administrative Police Secretary Nicole Eckenberg at neckenberg@ci.cloquet.mn.us or 218-879-1247.