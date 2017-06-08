ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE - Christensen

In the Matter of the Petition of

Minnesota Housing Finance Agency,

in relation to Certificate of Title

No. 9488 issued for land in the

County of Carlton and State of

Minnesota and legally described

as follows:

South Half of Lot Nineteen (19), County Auditor's Subdivision No. 6, according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder in and for Carlton County, Minnesota. That said Lot 19, COUNTY AUDITOR'S SUBDIVISION NO. 6 is more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the Northeast corner of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (SE1/4 of NW1/4), of Section Twenty-four (24), Township Forty-nine (49), Range Seventeen (17); thence on an assumed bearing of North 89 degrees 3 minutes West along the North line of said Southeast Quarter of Northwest quarter, a distance of 395.65 feet; thence bearing South 0 degrees 11 minutes West a distance of 246.70 feet to the actual point of beginning of the tract to be described; thence continuing South 0 degrees 11 minutes West a distance of 100 feet; thence bearing North 89 degrees 5 minutes West a distance of 66.0 feet to the Southeast corner of Lot 7, Block 2, Lalonde's Second Addition to Cloquet; thence bearing North 0 degrees 11 minutes East a distance of 100 feet to the Northeast corner of Lot 6, Block 2, Lalonde's Second Addition to Cloquet; thence bearing South 89 degrees 5 minutes East a distance of 66 feet, more or less, to the actual point of beginning.

Subject to Zoning Ordinances for the City of Cloquet and Amendments thereto.

TO: James C. Christensen; Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for U.S. Bank N.A.; and CitiMortgage, Inc, successor by merger to ABN AMRO Mortgage Group, Inc.

Upon receiving and filing the Report of the Examiner of Titles in the above-entitled matter,

IT IS ORDERED, that you, and all persons interested, appear before this Court on July 20, 2017 at 9:15 a.m., at the Carlton County Courthouse, in the City of Carlton, County of Carlton, and then, or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, show cause, if there is any, why this Court should not enter an Order as follows:

That the Registrar of titles, upon the filing of a certified copy of the Order, cancel Certificate of Title No. 6488, and enter a new Certificate of Title for the land described therein in the name of Minnesota Housing Finance Agency, free from all memorials now appearing on the present Certificate of Title, the last of which is Document No. T000037787, and free also from the memorial of this Order.

Attendance is required only by those who wish to object to the entry of the above-described Order.

IT SI FURTHER ORDERED, that this Order be served: (1) at least 10 days before the hearing upon the above-named parties residing in this State in the manner provided by law for the service of Summons in a civil action; (b) at least 14 days before the hearing upon each of the above-named nonresidents by sending a copy of this Order to the nonresident's post office address, by registered or certified mail, return receipt requested; (c) upon each of the above-named parties who cannot be found by two weeks published notice and by sending a copy of this Order at least 14 days before the hearing by first class mail to the last known address of the party and by sending another copy of this Order at least 14 days before the hearing by first class mail to the address of such party as stated on the Certificate of Title if an address is so stated; (d) upon a dissolved, withdrawn, or revoked business entity governed by Minn. Stat., Chp. 302A, 317A, 322A, 322B or 323 in the manner provided by Minn. Stat. §5.25.

Dated: May 18, 2017

By: Leslie E. Beiers

Judge of District Court

Approved: John M. Gassert

Examiner of Titles

By: John M. Gassert

Examiner of Titles

USSET, WEINGARDEN & LIEBO P.L.L.P

/s/ Adam Soczynski

Adam Soczynski, #0264805

Attorney for Petitioner

4500 Park Glen Road, Suite 300

Minneapolis, Minnesota 55416

(952) 925-3644 Telephone