COUNTY OF CARLTON

SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 09-PR-17-1058

Estate of

JOHN JOSEPH SORENSON

a/k/a JOHN J. SORENSON

a/k/a JOHN SORENSON,

Decedent.

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on June 27, 2017, at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Carlton County Courthouse, 301 Walnut Ave., Carlton, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated 9/6/2006, and codicil(s) to the Will dated 9/6/2006 ("Will"), and for the appointment of David C. Pritchett, whose address is 813 Cloquet Avenue, Cloquet, MN 55720 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration.

Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.

(COURT SEAL)

BY THE COURT

Robert E. Macaulay, Jr.

Judge of District Court

May 24, 2017

Amy Turnquist

Court Administrator

By Debra Thorstensen, Deputy

May 24, 2017

Attorney for Personal Representative

David C. Pritchett

Rudy, Gassert, Yetka, Pritchett & Helwig

813 Cloquet Avenue

Cloquet, MN 55720

Attorney License No: 22179X

Telephone: 218-879-3363

FAX: 218-879-4033

Email: dpritchett@clouqetlaw.com