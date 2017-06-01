NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS - Sorenson
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 09-PR-17-1058
Estate of
JOHN JOSEPH SORENSON
a/k/a JOHN J. SORENSON
a/k/a JOHN SORENSON,
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on June 27, 2017, at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Carlton County Courthouse, 301 Walnut Ave., Carlton, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated 9/6/2006, and codicil(s) to the Will dated 9/6/2006 ("Will"), and for the appointment of David C. Pritchett, whose address is 813 Cloquet Avenue, Cloquet, MN 55720 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.
(COURT SEAL)
BY THE COURT
Robert E. Macaulay, Jr.
Judge of District Court
May 24, 2017
Amy Turnquist
Court Administrator
By Debra Thorstensen, Deputy
May 24, 2017
Attorney for Personal Representative
David C. Pritchett
Rudy, Gassert, Yetka, Pritchett & Helwig
813 Cloquet Avenue
Cloquet, MN 55720
Attorney License No: 22179X
Telephone: 218-879-3363
FAX: 218-879-4033
Email: dpritchett@clouqetlaw.com