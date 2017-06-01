NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE - Giroux

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 16, 2004

MORTGAGOR: Donald G. Giroux and Mary E. Giroux, husband and wife.

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc..

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded December 3, 2004 Carlton County Recorder, Document No. A000387971.

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: The Bank of New York Mellon, f/k/a, the Bank of New York as Trustee for the Certificateholders of CWABS, Inc., Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2004-15. Dated May 23, 2012 Recorded June 4, 2012, as Document No. A000444050.

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT'S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 1000157-0003955745-5

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Full Spectrum Lending, Inc.

RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc.

MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 3035 County Road 144, Mahtowa, MN 55707

TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 33-010-1205

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Real Property in Carlton County, Minnesota, Described as follows, To-Wit: South Half of the Southeast Quarter of Southwest Quarter of Section 22, Township 48, North of Range 18, West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, according to the United States Government Survey Thereof.

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $211,900.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $188,614.87

That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 25, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff's Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530

to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys' fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on January 25, 2018, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:None

Dated: May 22, 2017

The Bank of New York Mellon f/k/a The Bank of New York, as Trustee

Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.

Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

4500 Park Glen Road #300

Minneapolis, MN 55416

(952) 925-6888

38 - 17-003566 FC

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.