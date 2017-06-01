NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE - Kelley
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: May 08, 2003
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $189,600.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Michael A Kelley and Laurie L Kelley, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: State Bank of Tower
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: May 14, 2003 Carlton County Recorder
Document Number: 369920
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
Dated: May 08, 2003
Recorded: May 14, 2003 Carlton County Recorder
Document Number: 369921
Transaction Agent: Not Applicable
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable
Lender or Broker: State Bank of Tower
Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton
Property Address: 322 Avenue D, Cloquet, MN 55720-1515
Tax Parcel ID Number: 06-045-5820
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 6, Block 43, Village of Cloquet, according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder, in and for Carlton County Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $152,898.03
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 18, 2017 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff's Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 317 Walnut Ave. 2nd Floor, Carlton, Minnesota 55718
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on January 18, 2018, or the next business day if January 18, 2018 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR'S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: May 31, 2017
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 037720F01