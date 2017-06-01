NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE - Edwards

DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 12, 2014

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $129,900.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Cheryl A. Edwards A Single Person

MORTGAGEE: Consumer Loan Services, LLC

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: December 15, 2014 Carlton County Recorder

Document Number: A000460174

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. its successors and assigns

Dated: December 12, 2014

Recorded: January 20, 2015 Carlton County Recorder

Document Number: A000460716

And assigned to: Stonegate Mortgage Corporation

Dated: January 25, 2017

Recorded: January 30, 2017 Carlton County Recorder

Document Number: A000472679

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100857700005467227

Lender or Broker: Consumer Loan Services, LLC

Residential Mortgage Servicer: Stonegate Mortgage

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton

Property Address: 1872 Big Lake Rd, Cloquet, MN 55720-9714

Tax Parcel ID Number: 06-510-3915

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Commencing at the Southwest corner of the Southeast 1/4 of Northwest 1/4, Section 19, Township 49, North of Range 17, West of Fourth Principal Meridian, for a point of beginning; thence Easterly along the Southerly line of said Southeast 1/4 of Northwest 1/4 a distance of 700 feet; thence Northerly along a line parallel to and 700 feet Easterly of the Westerly line of said Southeast 1/4 of Northwest 1/4 to a point in the center of County Truck Highway No. 7, known as Big Lake Road; thence North and Westerly along the center of said County Trunk Highway No. 7 to a point that intersects the Westerly line of said Southeast 1/4 of Northwest 1/4; thence Southerly to the point of beginning

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $132,344.30

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 18, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff's Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 317 Walnut Ave. 2nd Floor, Carlton, Minnesota 55718

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on January 18, 2018, or the next business day if January 18, 2018 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR'S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: May 26, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Stonegate Mortgage Corporation

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 037517F01