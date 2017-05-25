CITY OF CLOQUET PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF VACANCY

Due to a recent resignation from the Planning Commission, a vacancy currently exists. The Planning Commission is composed of seven members who serve as an advisory commission to the City Council concerning comprehensive planning, zoning, platting, changes in streets, variances from the Zoning Ordinance, and other matters of general planning nature. The terms are 3 years with meetings the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month at 7:00 p.m. If you are interested or have any questions, please contact Al Cottingham, City Planner/Zoning Administrator, at 879-2507, extension 3; or acottingham@ci.cloquet.mn.us.