NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE - Miller

DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 17, 2013

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $88,872.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Anthony Miller, single

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Nationstar Mortgage LLC its successors and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: November 05, 2013 Carlton County Recorder

Document Number: A000453897

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Nationstar Mortgage LLC

Dated: June 13, 2016

Recorded: June 28, 2016 Carlton County Recorder

Document Number: A000468988

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100397202491467743

Lender or Broker: Nationstar Mortgage LLC

Residential Mortgage Servicer: Nationstar Mortgage LLC

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton

Property Address: 406 14th St, Cloquet, MN 55720-2202

Tax Parcel ID Number: 06-115-0100

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot Five (5) Douglas Addition to the City of Cloquet, according to the Plat thereof, on File and of Record in the Office of the County Recording in and for Carlton County, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $93,446.33

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 11, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff's Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 317 Walnut Ave. 2nd Floor, Carlton, Minnesota 55718

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on January 11, 2018, or the next business day if January 11, 2018 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR'S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: May 18, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Nationstar Mortgage LLC

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 035832F02