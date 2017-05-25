NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE - Knauff

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

MORTGAGOR(S): Robert W. Knauff, a married person

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., a Delaware corporation, as nominee for Bell State Bank & Trust, a North Dakota company

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. by assignment recorded on March 14, 2017 as Document Number A000473272 in the Office of the County Recorder of Carlton County, Minnesota.

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $139,350.00

DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 16, 2013

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on August 20, 2013 as Document Number A000452371 in the Office of the County Recorder of Carlton County, Minnesota.

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $134,293.93

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: South Half of Southeast Quarter of Southeast Quarter of Northeast Quarter (S 1/2 of SE 1/4 of SE 1/4 of NE 1/4) Section 36, Township 47, Range 19, Carlton County, Minnesota

STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 3595 COUNTY RD 140, BARNUM, MN 55707

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton County, Minnesota

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Bell State Bank & Trust, a North Dakota company

RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 72-090-5925

TRANSACTION AGENT'S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 101010400562329660

THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part.

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 18, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Carlton County Sheriff's Office, 317 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, Minnesota

to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on January 18, 2018.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR'S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None

Dated: May 19, 2017

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.

Mortgagee

THE ACADEMY LAW GROUP, P.A.

By: /s/

Rebecca F. Schiller, Esq.

N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.

*Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.*

Corbin C. Smith, Esq.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

The Academy Professional Building

25 North Dale Street

St. Paul, MN 55102

(651) 209-9760

(17-0544-FC01)

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.