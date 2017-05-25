CARLTON SCHOOLS CALL FOR BIDS
CARLTON SCHOOLS
CALL FOR BIDS
Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received by Carlton ISD 93 for the following supplies and services for the 2017-2018 school year.
1. Bakery products
2. Dairy products
3. Transportation/fuel products
4. Refuse removal
Enclose quote in a sealed envelope clearly marked "Quote For (product)" and mail to PO Box 310, Carlton, MN 55718, to be received no later than 4:00 p.m. Thursday June 8, 2017.
Contact Mary at 218-384-4225 x114 for additional details. The Carlton Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids.