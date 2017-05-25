Search
    CARLTON SCHOOLS CALL FOR BIDS

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    CARLTON SCHOOLS

    CALL FOR BIDS

    Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received by Carlton ISD 93 for the following supplies and services for the 2017-2018 school year.

    1. Bakery products

    2. Dairy products

    3. Transportation/fuel products

    4. Refuse removal

    Enclose quote in a sealed envelope clearly marked "Quote For (product)" and mail to PO Box 310, Carlton, MN 55718, to be received no later than 4:00 p.m. Thursday June 8, 2017.

    Contact Mary at 218-384-4225 x114 for additional details. The Carlton Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

