CARLTON SCHOOLS CALL FOR BIDS

1. Bakery products

2. Dairy products

3. Transportation/fuel products

4. Refuse removal

Enclose quote in a sealed envelope clearly marked "Quote For (product)" and mail to PO Box 310, Carlton, MN 55718, to be received no later than 4:00 p.m. Thursday June 8, 2017.

Contact Mary at 218-384-4225 x114 for additional details. The Carlton Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids.