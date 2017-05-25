WATER MAIN FLUSHING TO START MAY 30th CITY OF CLOQUET

The Cloquet Water Department will begin flushing water mains on Monday May 30th and continuing through the entire months of June and July. Flushing will be done between the hours of 7:00 AM and 4:30 PM, Monday through Friday. Water customers in the immediate flushing area may temporarily experience rusty or dirty water due to the flushing program. It is advisable for anyone washing clothes during the week to check their water prior to washing. If dirty water persists, contact the City Engineer's Office at 879-6758.