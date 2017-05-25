* * * * *

The regular board meeting of the School Board of Independent School District No. 94 was called to order by Board Chair Duane Buytaert, in the City of Cloquet, on May 8, 2017 at 6:17 p.m.

Roll Call - the following members were present on roll call:

Duane Buytaert

Dan Danielson

Dave Battaglia

Jim Crowley

Ted Lammi (Absent)

Nate Sandman

Also present:

Ken Scarbrough, Superintendent

Candace Nelis, Business Manager

Leanne Schmidt, ED MN - Cloquet

Teresa Angell, AIE Director

Ruth Reeves, Community Education Director

Anja Maijala, Student School Board Representative (Absent)

Principals Present:

Warren Peterson, Cloquet Senior High School

Steve Battaglia, Cloquet Senior High School (Absent)

David Wangen, Churchill Elementary School

Robbi Mondati, Washington Elementary School

Tom Brenner, Cloquet Middle School

Connie Hyde, Cloquet Area Alternative Education Programs (CAAEP)

Pledge of Allegiance.

APPROVAL OF BOARD AGENDA

RESOLVED by D. Danielson to approve the May 8, 2017 School Board Agenda with the following changes: pulled item 4c - wire transfer (this is a duplicate); pulled item 2c - .8 FTE Phy Ed Teacher recommendation (candidate declined position due to receiving a 1.0 FTE position elsewhere); and added hiring of a Homebased teacher recommendation, as presented. N. Sandman seconded the motion and it was approved by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

APPROVAL OF MEETING MINUTES

RESOLVED by J. Crowley to approve the April 24, 2017 School Board minutes, as presented. D. Battaglia seconded the motion and it was approved by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

OPEN FORUM AND RECEPTION OF DELEGATIONS, PETITIONS, AND COMMUNICATIONS

Superintendent Scarbrough commented that a Certificate of Appreciation as Student School Board Representative for the 2016-2017 school year would be sent to Anja Maijala due to her not being present at the meeting this evening.

Reports were provided by building principals, Community Education Director, American Indian Education Director, and Education Minnesota Cloquet Representative.

CONSIDER APPROVAL OF CLAIMS, HAND CHECKS, FUND 11 CHECKS, TREASURER'S REPORT; INVESTMENT REPORT AND WIRE TRANSFERS

RESOLVED by D. Danielson to approve the Claims - May 8, 2017; Fund 11 Checks - March 2017; Hand Checks - April 2017; and Wire Transfers of $2,868,058.90 on April 28, 2017 and $1,075,000.00 on April 28, 2017, as presented. N. Sandman seconded the motion and it was approved by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

STAFFING ADJUSTMENTS

RESOLVED by J. Crowley to approve the posting for 2.2 FTE Teachers/Counselor at Cloquet Area Alternative Education Programs (CAAEP) for the 2017-2018 school year. D. Battaglia seconded the motion and it was approved by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

CONSENT ITEMS

RESOLVED by N. Sandman to approve the following consent items, as presented:

1. Letters of Retirement/Resignation:

Retirement of Tim Anderson, 1.0 FTE 9-12 Life Science Teacher at Cloquet Senior High School, effective June 7, 2017, congratulating him on his 27 years of service to the Cloquet School District.

Resignation of Katrina Rasmussen, Program Assistant for Li'l Thunder Learning Center, effective April 21, 2017.

Resignation of Lynne Hisdahl, Program Assistant for Kids Corner SACC Program, effective May 31, 2017.

Resignation of Drake Monacelli, Non-Union Paraprofessional at Washington Elementary School, effective April 28, 2017.

Resignation of Andrea Cacek, .706 FTE Art teacher at Washington Elementary School, effective June 7, 2017.

2. Recommendation of Employment: (Teaching salaries are based on the 2016-2017 Teachers' Salary Schedule)

NAME; POSITION; SALARY; EFFECTIVE

William Donofrio; 1.0 FTE Title I Teacher at Washington Elementary School; $44,576.00; August 25, 2017

Kevin Pfeil; 1.0 FTE Physical Education Teacher at CMS; $38,101.00; August 24, 2017

Tanya Belden; 1.0 FTE Multi-Categorical SPED Teacher at CMS; $46,253.00; August 24, 2017

Shelby Hernandez; Increase in Hours at 1.75 Hours/Day to five (5) days/week; April 28, 2017

Andrew Acers; Lifeguard for Cloquet Community Education & Recreation; $9.75/Hour; April 26, 2017

Anja Maijala; Age to Age Intern for Cloquet Community Education (For 15 hours/week up to 12 weeks); $12.50/Hour; Summer 2017

Amy Campbell; Age to Age Intern for Cloquet Community Education (For 15 hours/week up to 12 weeks); $12.50/Hour; Summer 2017

Tina Swartwoudt; 1.0 FTE DCD S/P Teacher at Churchill Elementary; $53,998.00; August 25, 2017 Dan Jago; 1.0 FTE 6th Grade Teacher at CMS; $44,748.00; August 24, 2017

Stephanie DeMars; 1.0 FTE Special Education Teacher at CHS; $55,661.00; August 24, 2017

Alan Denman; Homebased Instruction for 5 Hours/Week; $29.01/Hour

3. Internal Transfers for the 2017-2018 School Year:

Lisa Johnson, 1.0 FTE Adaptive Physical Education teacher from Churchill Elementary to Cloquet Senior High School at .2 FTE and Cloquet Middle School at .8 FTE.

Sarah Kulig, Music teacher from Washington Elementary to Cloquet Middle School at .7 FTE and Cloquet Area Alternative Education Programs (CAAEP) at .2 FTE, with .052 FTE travel time for a total of .952 FTE.

Andrea Cacek, Art teacher from Washington Elementary to Cloquet Middle School at .6 FTE Art teacher.

Nathan Anderson, 1.0 FTE EBD teacher from CAAEP to Cloquet Senior High School.

4. Permission to Post Positions:

Extended School Year (ESY) Program Staff for summer 2017

Program Assistant at Li'l Thunder Learning Center

1.0 FTE 9-12 Life Science Teacher at Cloquet Senior High School

1.0 FTE Multi-Categorical Special Education Teacher at Cloquet Middle School

1.0 FTE EBD Teacher at Cloquet Area Alternative Education Programs (CAAEP)

.479 FTE Art Teacher at Washington Elementary School

.438 FTE Music Teacher at Washington Elementary School

D. Battaglia seconded the motion and it was approved by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

OLD BUSINESS

There was nothing to report.

SUPERINTENDENT'S REPORT

Superintendent Scarbrough reported that the administrative team is still working on how best to staff the instructional support/technology integration position as a district.

SCHOOL BOARD COMMITTEE REPORT

The Student Enrollment Report as of May 3, 2017 was reviewed.

NEW BUSINESS

RESOLVED by D. Battaglia to approve the Memorandum of Understanding between Education Minnesota - Cloquet (EMC) and Independent School District No. 94 to clarify that the District may grant waivers to the penalty clause regarding the timeline specified in Article IX, Section 2, to notify the District of a decision to retire and receive retirement insurance benefits, as presented. J. Crowley seconded the motion and it was approved by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

RESOLVED by D. Battaglia to approve the Membership with the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) for the 2017-2018 school year, as presented. N. Sandman seconded the motion and it was approved by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

RESOLVED by D. Danielson to approve the Off Campus Federal Work Study Contract with Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College (FDLTCC) for the time period July 1, 2017 - June 30, 2018, as presented. D. Battaglia seconded the motion and it was approved by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

RESOLVED by D. Battaglia to approve the Off Campus Minnesota State Work Study Contract with Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College (FDLTCC) for the time period July 1, 2017 - June 30, 2018, as presented. N. Sandman seconded the motion and it was approved by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

RESOLVED by N. Sandman to authorize Cloquet Community Education to apply for the $15,000 Age to Age grant, as presented. D. Battaglia seconded the motion and it was approved by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

RESOLVED by D. Buytaert to approve the Agreement for the Provision of Family School Support Workers Services between Carlton County Public Health and Human Services, Cloquet School District, and the Carlton County Children and Family Service Collaborative for the provision of 3.5 FTE Family Services Support Worker services for the time period July 1, 2017 - June 30, 2018, as presented. D. Battaglia seconded the motion and it was approved by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

RESOLVED by D. Buytaert to approve the Traffic Study at Churchill Elementary School for a cost of $5,000 - $6,000, as presented. N. Sandman seconded the motion and it was approved by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

AGENDA ADDENDUMS

There was nothing to discuss at this time.

FOR YOUR INFORMATION

There was nothing to discuss at this time.

UPCOMING EVENTS/MEETINGS

1. Tuesday, May 16th at 4:00 p.m., POC Meeting - KA Trailer at CMS Construction Site

2. Wednesday, May 17th at 4:00 p.m., EMC Negotiations, Board Room

3. Wednesday, May 17th at 5:00 p.m., American Indian Education (AIE) Senior Graduation Banquet, CHS Cafeteria

4. Thursday, May 18th at 3:30 p.m., District Wellness Committee Meeting, Board Room

ADJOURNMENT INTO CLOSED SESSION FOR A STUDENT EXPULSION HEARING

Board Chair D. Buytaert adjourned the regular meeting at 6:55 p.m., indicating the school board would be going into a Closed Session for the purpose of discussing a potential student expulsion.

RECONVENE INTO REGULAR SESSION

Board Chair D. Buytaert called the regular meeting back to order at 7:25 p.m. Board member D. Danielson made a motion to approve the expulsion of Student #050817 for one calendar year (May 5, 2017 - May 4, 2018). D. Buytaert seconded the motion and it was approved by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call. A letter concerning this incident and results will be drafted to the family and a copy provided to the District Office.

ADJOURNMENT

There being no further business to discuss, Board Chair D. Buytaert adjourned the meeting at 7:27 p.m.

Clerk of the School Board

ATTEST:

Chair of the School Board