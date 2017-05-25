Superintendent Scarbrough reviewed the agenda for the regular meeting. Work continues on the Joint Powers Agreement; the program will be called the Northern Lights Academy, which will include three Setting IV classrooms for grades K-8. The topic of district paper use was discussed as it correlates to the increase of electronic device use. BoardBook is a good example of paper savings, along with the implementation of the iPads and Surface tablets. There is still a lot of paper being used in the elementary schools, but that is due to the decodables, reading unit tests, weekly Phoenix and Comp tests being done. Next fall grades 3 - 5 will be receiving new devices so that should help on the use of paper as well. There being nothing further to discuss, Board Chair Duane Buytaert adjourned the working session at 6:02 p.m.

The regular board meeting of the School Board of Independent School District No. 94 was called to order by Board Chair Duane Buytaert, in the City of Cloquet, on April 24, 2017 at 6:06 p.m.

Roll Call - the following members were present on roll call:

Duane Buytaert

Dan Danielson

Dave Battaglia

Jim Crowley

Ted Lammi

Nate Sandman

Also present:

Ken Scarbrough, Superintendent

Candace Nelis, Business Manager

Regina Roemhildt, ED MN - Cloquet

Teresa Angell, AIE Director

Ruth Reeves, Community Education Director

Anja Maijala, Student School Board Representative

Principals Present:

Warren Peterson, Cloquet Senior High School

Steve Battaglia, Cloquet Senior High School

David Wangen, Churchill Elementary School

Robbi Mondati, Washington Elementary School (Absent)

Tom Brenner, Cloquet Middle School

Connie Hyde, Cloquet Area Alternative Education Programs (CAAEP) (Absent)

Pledge of Allegiance.

APPROVAL OF BOARD AGENDA

RESOLVED by T. Lammi to approve the April 24, 2017 School Board Agenda, as presented. J. Crowley seconded the motion and it was approved by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

APPROVAL OF MEETING MINUTES

RESOLVED by T. Lammi to approve the April 10, 2017 School Board minutes, as presented. N. Sandman seconded the motion and it was approved by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

OPEN FORUM AND RECEPTION OF DELEGATIONS, PETITIONS, AND COMMUNICATIONS

"Week of the Young Child" Presentation. Young families in the district were present to thank the school board for their support of all the funding they receive for their programs. They presented the school board with a colorful thank you banner, which will be displayed in the board room. Community Education Director Ruth Reeves read the Proclamation for the "Week of the Young Child". Board member T. Lammi made a motion to approve the Proclamation by the Cloquet School Board in support of the "Week of the Young Child". D. Battaglia seconded the motion and it was approved by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

Superintendent Scarbrough presented Anja Maijala with a Minnesota School Boards Association Service Award, which reflects service to the community and school.

Reports were provided by building principals, Community Education Director, American Indian Education Director, and Education Minnesota Cloquet Representative.

CONSIDER APPROVAL OF CLAIMS, TREASURER'S REPORT, INVESTMENT'S REPORT, AND WIRE TRANSFERS

RESOLVED by D. Danielson to approve the Claims - April 24, 2017; Treasurer's Report - March 2017; Investment's Report - March 2017, and Wire Transfers: $200,000 on March 7, 2017, $800,000 on March 15, 2017, $300,000 on April 13, 2017, and $530,000 on April 17, 2017, as presented. T. Lammi seconded the motion and it was approved by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

CONSENT ITEMS

RESOLVED by N. Sandman to approve the Consent Items, as presented:

1. Letters of Retirement/Resignation:

Retirement of Bill Hudspith, 1.0 FTE EBD teacher at Cloquet Senior High School, effective June 6, 2017. We thank Bill for his 33 years of service to the Cloquet School District and students, wishing him well in his future retirement endeavors.

Heather McCall, 27 Hours/Week ECSE Paraprofessional at Fond du Lac Head Start, effective April 18, 2017.

Anthony Fisher, 5.5 Hours/Day Part-Time Cleaner at Washington Elementary School, effective May 19, 2017.

2. Recommendation of Employment:

NAME; POSITION; LOCATION; SALARY; EFFECTIVE

Kayla Anton; High School Aide for Kids Corner; Community Ed; $9.00/Hour; May 16, 2017

Bret Gunderson; Industrial Tech Summer Maintenance Hours (30 Hours); CHS; $24.41/Hour; 6/8 - 8/23/17

Richard Rhoades; Industrial Tech Summer Maintenance Hours (8 Hours); CHS; $24.41/Hour; 6/8 - 8/23/17

Shannon Sams; CHS Counselor - 5 Extra Days; ; $387.48/Day; 8/1/17 - 6/30/18

David Bergan; CHS Counselor - 5 Extra Days; CHS; $329.82/Day; 8/1/17 - 6/30/18

Rylee Erickson; .4 FTE English Teacher *Based on the 2016-2017 Salary Schedule; CAAEP; $17,776.22; 2017-2018

Amanda Dahl; .4 FTE Art Teacher *Based on the 2016-2017 Salary Schedule; Churchill; $19,498.86; 2017-2018

3. CHS 2017-2018 Extra-Services Contracts.

4. Internal Transfers:

Jessica Thompson, .4 FTE Multi-Categorical Special Education teacher from CAAEP to Cloquet Senior High School, (.4 FTE is being combined to the .6 FTE for a total 1.0 FTE Multi-Categorical Special Education teacher at CHS).

Carol Kuhlmey, 1.0 FTE Special Education DCD S/P teacher from Churchill to Cloquet Middle School.

Rebekkah Morrison, .2 FTE Technology Integration Specialist at Cloquet Senior High School and .8 FTE English teacher at CAAEP (.3 FTE is being combined with .5 FTE for English at CAAEP).

5. Permission to Post Positions:

5 Hours/Day Part-time Cleaner at Washington Elementary School.

5.5 Hours/Day Food Service Assistant/Secretary at Cloquet Senior High School.

1.0 FTE Special Education Multi-Categorical teacher at Cloquet Senior High School.

.6 FTE Family & Consumer Science teacher at Cloquet Senior High School.

Part-time Age to Age Coordinator for Community Education.

27 Hours/Week ECSE Paraprofessional for FDL Head Start.

D. Battaglia seconded the motion and it was approved by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

STAFFING ADJUSTMENTS

There was nothing to report at this time.

OLD BUSINESS

Posting for Technology Integration Specialist and Instructional Support - Superintendent Scarbrough talked with the Board about how this position could possibly be filled by using more than one person. He asked for approval to hire up to an additional 1.2 FTE; using .4 FTE at each elementary school and not renewing the tech support extra-services contracts for a savings of approximately $5,000. The additional .4 FTE would be to hire a technology integration specialist and instructional support. This position would take care of the work required for the World's Best Workforce (WBWF). Board member D. Buytaert made a motion to approve the posting for a 1.2 FTE Technology Integration Specialist and Instructional Support, as outlined. D. Battaglia seconded the motion and it was approved by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

SUPERINTENDENT'S REPORT

Superintendent Scarbrough informed the board there will be an Open House on Monday, May 1st from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Roers Investments will be present to show what their plans are for the old middle school. City officials will also be in attendance.

SCHOOL BOARD COMMITTEE REPORT

" The Student Enrollment Report as of April 19, 2017 was reviewed. Enrollment is remaining steady. Current kindergarten enrollment for the 2017-2018 school year show 100 students at Washington and 68 at Churchill. Staff are following-up with families that were unable to attend Kindergarten Round-up.

NEW BUSINESS

RESOLVED by D. Danielson that the School Board of Independent School District No. 94 hereby authorizes FY '18 expenditures up to 80% of the 2016-2017 Budget, as presented. T. Lammi seconded the motion and the resolution was approved by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

RESOLVED by D. Battaglia to approve the Resolution Relating to the Termination and Nonrenewal of the Long-Term Substitute Teaching Contracts of Probationary Teachers, as follows:

BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No. 94, that pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 122A.40, Subdivision 5, that the following teaching contracts and/or substitute teaching positions and probationary/substitute teachers in Independent School District No. 94 are hereby terminated at the close of the current 2016-2017 school year. This action is being taken because their positions as long-term substitute teachers for a teacher or teachers, has been completed.

Emily Ball, Title I Teacher at Washington Elementary School - 1.0 FTE

Christian England-Sullivan, Kindergarten Teacher at Washington Elementary School - 1.0 FTE

Chase Miller, 5th Grade Teacher at Washington Elementary School - 1.0 FTE

Elizabeth Nelson, 2nd Grade Teacher at Washington Elementary School - 1.0 FTE

Jodi Lorenz, 2nd Grade Teacher at Washington Elementary School - 1.0 FTE

Lindsey Gallagher, 6th Grade Teacher at Cloquet Middle School - 1.0 FTE

Josh Terwey, English Teacher at Cloquet Middle School - 1.0 FTE

Corinne Gornick-Heehn, Social Studies Teacher at Cloquet Senior High School - 1.0 FTE

Christine Carlson, 1st Grade Teacher at Churchill Elementary School - 1.0 FTE

Board member J. Crowley seconded the motion and the resolution was approved by a (6-0) roll call vote, as follows: D. Buytaert - yea; D. Danielson - yea; D. Battaglia - yea; J. Crowley - yea; T. Lammi - yea; and N. Sandman - yea.

RESOLVED by J. Crowley to approve the Resolution Relating to the Termination and Nonrenewal of the Teaching Contract of Stacy Williams, a Probationary Teacher. T. Lammi seconded the motion. The resolution was approved by a (6-0) roll call vote, as follows: D. Buytaert - yea; D. Danielson - yea; D. Battaglia - yea; J. Crowley - yea; T. Lammi - yea; and N. Sandman - yea.

RESOLVED by D. Battaglia to approve the Resolution Relating to the Termination and Nonrenewal of the Teaching Contract of Haley Pykkonen, a Probationary Teacher. J. Crowley seconded the motion. The resolution was approved by a (6-0) roll call vote, as follows: D. Buytaert - yea; D. Danielson - yea; D. Battaglia - yea; J. Crowley - yea; T. Lammi - yea; and N. Sandman - yea.

RESOLVED by T. Lammi to approve the Resolution Relating to the Termination and Nonrenewal of the Teaching Contract of Megan Darvell, a Probationary Teacher. N. Sandman seconded the motion. The resolution was approved by a (6-0) roll call vote, as follows: D. Buytaert - yea; D. Danielson - yea; D. Battaglia - yea; J. Crowley - yea; T. Lammi - yea; and N. Sandman - yea.

RESOLVED by N. Sandman to approve the Resolution Relating to the Termination and Nonrenewal of the Teaching Contract of Lindsey Gallagher, a Probationary Teacher. D. Buytaert seconded the motion. The resolution was approved by a (6-0) roll call vote, as follows: D. Buytaert - yea; D. Danielson - yea; D. Battaglia - yea; J. Crowley - yea; T. Lammi - yea; and N. Sandman - yea.

RESOLVED by J. Crowley to approve the Resolution Relating to the Termination and Nonrenewal of the Teaching Contract of Linnea Barto, a Probationary Teacher. T. Lammi seconded the motion. The resolution was approved by a (6-0) roll call vote, as follows: D. Buytaert - yea; D. Danielson - yea; D. Battaglia - yea; J. Crowley - yea; T. Lammi - yea; and N. Sandman - yea.

RESOLVED by T. Lammi to approve the Resolution Relating to the Termination and Nonrenewal of the Teaching Contract of Jolene Aho, a Probationary Teacher. D. Battaglia seconded the motion. The resolution was approved by a (6-0) roll call vote, as follows: D. Buytaert - yea; D. Danielson - yea; D. Battaglia - yea; J. Crowley - yea; T. Lammi - yea; and N. Sandman - yea.

RESOLVED by N. Sandman to approve the Resolution Relating to the Termination and Nonrenewal of the Teaching Contract of Rachel Holte, a Probationary Teacher. J. Crowley seconded the motion. The resolution was approved by a (6-0) roll call vote, as follows: D. Buytaert - yea; D. Danielson - yea; D. Battaglia - yea; J. Crowley - yea; T. Lammi - yea; and N. Sandman - yea.

RESOLVED by D. Danielson to approve the Resolution Relating to the Termination and Nonrenewal of the Teaching Contract of Amanda Dahl, a Probationary Teacher. N. Sandman seconded the motion. The resolution was approved by a (6-0) roll call vote, as follows: D. Buytaert - yea; D. Danielson - yea; D. Battaglia - yea; J. Crowley - yea; T. Lammi - yea; and N. Sandman - yea.

RESOLVED by D. Battaglia to approve the Resolution Relating to the Termination and Nonrenewal of the Teaching Contract of Tina Swartwoudt, a Probationary Teacher. D. Buytaert seconded the motion. The resolution was approved by a (6-0) roll call vote, as follows: D. Buytaert - yea; D. Danielson - yea; D. Battaglia - yea; J. Crowley - yea; T. Lammi - yea; and N. Sandman - yea.

RESOLVED by D. Buytaert to approve the Resolution Relating to the Termination and Nonrenewal of the Teaching Contract of Jill Brenner, a Probationary Teacher. D. Battaglia seconded the motion. The resolution was approved by a (6-0) roll call vote, as follows: D. Buytaert - yea; D. Danielson - yea; D. Battaglia - yea; J. Crowley - yea; T. Lammi - yea; and N. Sandman - yea.

RESOLVED by T. Lammi to approve the Resolution Relating to the Termination and Nonrenewal of the Teaching Contract of William Donofrio, a Probationary Teacher. D. Battaglia seconded the motion. The resolution was approved by a (6-0) roll call vote, as follows: D. Buytaert - yea; D. Danielson - yea; D. Battaglia - yea; J. Crowley - yea; T. Lammi - yea; and N. Sandman - yea.

RESOLVED by J. Crowley to approve the Resolution Relating to the Termination and Nonrenewal of the Teaching Contract of Rylee Erickson, a Probationary Teacher. D. Battaglia seconded the motion. The resolution was approved by a (6-0) roll call vote, as follows: D. Buytaert - yea; D. Danielson - yea; D. Battaglia - yea; J. Crowley - yea; T. Lammi - yea; and N. Sandman - yea.

RESOLVED by N. Sandman to approve the Resolution Relating to the Termination and Nonrenewal of the Teaching Contract of Sara Prosen, a Probationary Teacher. T. Lammi seconded the motion. The resolution was approved by a (6-0) roll call vote, as follows: D. Buytaert - yea; D. Danielson - yea; D. Battaglia - yea; J. Crowley - yea; T. Lammi - yea; and N. Sandman - yea.

RESOLVED by T. Lammi to approve the Resolution Relating to the Termination and Nonrenewal of the Teaching Contract of Holly Pellerin, a Probationary Teacher. B. Buytaert seconded the motion. The resolution was approved by a (6-0) roll call vote, as follows: D. Buytaert - yea; D. Danielson - yea; D. Battaglia - yea; J. Crowley - yea; T. Lammi - yea; and N. Sandman - yea.

RESOLVED by D. Buytaert that the School Board of Independent School District No. 94 hereby approves the termination of the following non-union paraprofessional positions at Washington Elementary School, effective June 1, 2017: Paula Boedigheimer, 2.5 Hours/Day Playground/Cafeteria Supervision; Shelby Hernandez, 1.75 Hours/Day - Two (2) Days/Week Playground/Cafeteria Supervision; and Drake Monacelli, 1.45 Hours/Day - Three (3) Days/Week Playground/Cafeteria Supervision. D. Danielson seconded the motion and the resolution was approved by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

RESOLVED by D. Buytaert that the School Board of Independent School District No. 94 hereby approves the Northern Lights Special Education Cooperative Membership Renewal Purchase of Service Agreement for the 2017-2018 school year, as presented. D. Battaglia seconded the motion and the resolution was approved by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

RESOLVED by J. Crowley that the School Board of Independent School District No. 94 hereby approves the Cloquet Special Education Contract for Service #EC-14 between Cloquet, ISD #94 and Our Redeemer Preschool (Early Childhood Education Program) for services during the 2016-2017 school year from February 1, 2017 - June 1, 2017. The contract reflects providing up to 17 hours per week of early childhood special education services dependent on the program and days per week attending. Total contract cost is estimated at $200.00, as presented. T. Lammi seconded the motion and the resolution was approved by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

RESOLVED by D. Battaglia that the School Board of Independent School District No. 94 hereby approves the 2017-2018 Membership Renewal with Arrowhead Regional Computing Consortium (ARCC) and the 2017-2018 Annual Membership Dues renewal of $61,065.09, as presented. D. Buytaert seconded the motion and the resolution was approved by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

RESOLVED by N. Sandman that the School Board of Independent School District No. 94 hereby approves the posting for a 1.0 FTE DCD S/P Special Education teacher at Churchill Elementary School for the 2017-2018 school year, as presented. T. Lammi seconded the motion and the resolution was approved by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

RESOLVED by J. Crowley that the School Board of Independent School District No. 94 hereby approves the posting for a .4 FTE Ojibwe Language teacher (.2 FTE at Cloquet Senior High School and .2 FTE at Cloquet Middle School) for the 2017-2018 school year, as presented. T. Lammi seconded the motion and the resolution was approved by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

RESOLVED by N. Sandman that the School Board of Independent School District No. 94 hereby approves the postings for the Joint Powers Setting IV Program for the 2017-2018 school year, as presented. T. Lammi seconded the motion and the resolution was approved by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

RESOLVED by D. Buytaert that the School Board of Independent School District No. 94 hereby approves the increase of the Business Direct Credit Limit to $40,000.00, as presented. T. Lammi seconded the motion and the resolution was approved by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

AGENDA ADDENDUMS

RESOLVED by T. Lammi that the School Board of Independent School District No. 94 hereby approves the posting for a 1.0 FTE Social Studies teacher at Cloquet Senior High School for the 2017-2018 school year, as presented. N. Sandman seconded the motion and the resolution was approved by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

FOR YOUR INFORMATION

Roers Investments Adaptive Reuse Proposal for the Cloquet Middle School - Open House

UPCOMING EVENTS/MEETINGS

Tuesday, April 25th - District Health, Safety & Crisis Committee Meeting @ 3:45 p.m., Board Room

Wednesday, April 26th - District Insurance Committee Meeting @ 3:45 p.m., Board Room

Thursday, April 27th - District Wellness Committee Meeting @ 3:30 p.m., Board Room

Monday, May 1st - DAC Committee Meeting @ 3:30 p.m., CMS Media Center

Tuesday, May 1st - Open House/Cloquet Middle School @ 5:30 p.m. to 7:00p.m., Gymnasium

Tuesday, May 2nd - POC Committee Meeting @ 4:00 p.m., KA Trailer CMS Construction Site

Wednesday, May 3rd - EMC/District Negotiations Session @ 4:00 p.m., Board Room

ADJOURNMENT OF MEETING

There being no further business to discuss, Board Member D. Danielson made a motion to adjourn the meeting. D. Buytaert seconded the motion and the regular meeting adjourned at 7:22 p.m.

