WRENSHALL ISD 100 SCHOOL BOARD MINUTES APRIL 24, 2017

Members present: Matthew Laveau, Janaki Fisher-Merritt, Michelle Blanchard, Renae House and Tony Sheda. Members absent: Warren Weiderman.

The Board canvassed the results of the April 18, 2017 School District Special Election. A report was presented including election results and precinct voting statistics.

Total number of persons who voted ……………………………. 907

Total number Referendum Yes votes …………………………… 250

Total number Referendum No votes ……………………………. 657

Motion by Fisher-Merritt seconded by House to accept the returns of votes for the Referendum in the School District Special Election as presented. Motion carried unanimously.

The Special Meeting to canvass election results was adjourned at 6:10 p.m. with a motion made by House seconded by Sheda. The School Board meeting began immediately following.

MOTION by Blanchard seconded by House to approve the amended agenda. Motion carried unanimously.

MOTION by Laveau seconded by Fisher-Merritt to approve the consent agenda including checks #47118- #47239. Motion carried unanimously.

Superintendent Belcastro recognized the following:

Michelle Alexy filling the position of Election Clerk for the April 18, 2017 Special Election.

Recognized the Wrenshall School Board's strong efforts in support of the Special Election.

David and Carey Blinn as chaperones for the Senior Class trip to Washington, D.C.

Report of Superintendent:

MCA testing is still in progress with no technical difficulties - Sheri Fossen is the Coordinator.

QComp is finishing up its fourth year with teachers turning in their road plan by May 3rd.

The May issue of IMAGES is up on the website today.

May 1st is Special Speech Night.

The three-act play has performances on May 4th, May 5th, and May 6th.

May 17th is Grandparents Day with programs at 12:30 and 2:00 pm.

May 18th is the High School Ban Concert.

May 25th is Senior Honors Awards.

May 26th is Graduation.

Last day of school with early release is June 2nd.

Report of Community Education Director:

The Father-Daughter Ball is at Black Bear on April 29th.

The pool closes on May 7th.

Wrenshall Rummage Sales are June 3rd.

Informational items:

Enrollment update was discussed for school year 2017-2018.

Master schedule update and Elementary teacher assignments are due by May 15th.

Spring Sports update:

Softball is in its first year with Anna George as Coach and playing a JV schedule.

Baseball is all offsite and Wrenshall is paying for the use of offsite parks.

Track and Field is all offsite.

Student Activity Balances 2016-2017 were discussed.

2017-2018 School Calendar was distributed and discussion was tabled until the May Committee of The Whole meeting.

MOTION by House seconded by Blanchard to approve the 2017-2018 membership renewal for Northern Lights Special Education Cooperative. Motion carried unanimously.

MOTION by Laveau seconded by Fisher-Merritt to approve the Jump Start 4 Kindergarten Contract purchase of service agreement with Carlton County Children & Family Service Collaborative. Motion carried unanimously.

MOTION by Fisher-Merritt seconded by Blanchard to approve new positions of 1.0 FTE Secondary Music, 1.0 FTE Elementary Education, .50 ESL English as Second Language, .50 Secondary SPED, and .6 FTE Social Studies/Secondary. Motion carried unanimously.

MOTION by Sheda seconded by Laveau to Ross Tollgaard lane change BA/5 to BA+20/5 per ED MN Wrenshall Contract effective May 1, 2017. Motion carried unanimously.

MOTION by Blanchard seconded by House to approve hiring 1.0 FTE School Psychologist, Synneve Moe, per ED MN Wrenshall Contract MA+10 effective 2017-2018 school year with contract hosted by Wrenshall but shared .50 FTE Wrenshall and .50 FTE Carlton. Motion carried unanimously.

MOTION by House seconded by Sheda to accept the resignation of T. J. Smith, Technology Director, individual contract, effective April 12, 2017. Motion carried unanimously.

MOTION by Laveau seconded by House to accept the resignation of John Ratzer, Head Custodian, AFSCME unit, effective April 26, 2017. Motion carried unanimously.

Other:

Board member reported that some community members want to fix up the Football Building and will fundraise. The Board asked that this group present their ideas to the Board at an upcoming meeting.

Board member reported that an outdoor classroom space is in progress and supervised by Nicki Rowland.

Board member reported that community members are interested in doing an athletic banquet dinner rather than just a cake and beverage event. Currently, the Booster Club provides the cake and coffee but the Booster Club does not want to do a Sunday event again.

Board Chair reported that he received a letter regarding teacher negotiations which will start soon.

Board member reported that a Meet & Confer will be set up soon.

Board member reported that the school is encouraged to help during the City Clean-up effort on May 9th.

Open Forum:

Community members expressed opinions regarding the referendum.

MOTION by Blanchard seconded by House to adjourn the meeting at 7:26 p.m. Motion carried unanimously.

Minutes approved at the May 15, 2017 regular meeting.