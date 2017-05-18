MOTION by Emerson to approve the meeting agenda was supported by Lehto.

MOTION by Gibson to approve Resolution Establishing a Combined Polling Place for School District Elections Not Held on the Day of a Statewide Election was supported by Emerson. Roll call vote was called: Chmielewski-nay, Emerson-yea, Hagenah-yea, Gibson-yea, Karp-yea, Lehto-yea. Motion passed 5-1.

MOTION by Lehto to approve Resolution Establishing the Location for Absentee Voting and an Absentee Ballot Board for School District Elections Not Held on the Day of a Statewide Election was supported by Karp. Roll call vote was called: Chmielewski-nay, Emerson-yea, Hagenah-yea, Gibson-yea, Karp-yea, Lehto-yea. Motion passed 5-1.

MOTION by Gibson to approve Resolution Determining the Necessity of Issuing General Obligation Bonds And Calling A Special Election Thereon was supported by Emerson. Roll call vote was called: Chmielewski-nay, Emerson-yea, Hagenah-yea, Gibson-yea, Karp-yea, Lehto-yea. Motion passed 5-1.

Future Meetings

Monday, May 15, 2017 Finance Meeting - 6 p.m.

Monday, May 15, 2017 Regular Meeting - 7 p.m.

Emerson made a motion to adjourn at 7:32 p.m. and there being no further business with a second from Karp the meeting adjourned by unanimous vote.