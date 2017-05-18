CARLTON PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT - ISD #93 SCHOOL BOARD MINUTES MAY 9, 2017
CARLTON PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT - ISD #93
SCHOOL BOARD MINUTES
MAY 9, 2017 - 7:00 P.M.
The Board of Education of Independent School District 93, Carlton, Minnesota, met in special session on Monday, May 9, 2017. Hagenah called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. The meeting continued with a roll call attendance. Members present: Chmielewski, Emerson, Hagenah, Gibson, Karp, Lehto with Superintendent Carman.
MOTION by Emerson to approve the meeting agenda was supported by Lehto.
MOTION by Gibson to approve Resolution Establishing a Combined Polling Place for School District Elections Not Held on the Day of a Statewide Election was supported by Emerson. Roll call vote was called: Chmielewski-nay, Emerson-yea, Hagenah-yea, Gibson-yea, Karp-yea, Lehto-yea. Motion passed 5-1.
MOTION by Lehto to approve Resolution Establishing the Location for Absentee Voting and an Absentee Ballot Board for School District Elections Not Held on the Day of a Statewide Election was supported by Karp. Roll call vote was called: Chmielewski-nay, Emerson-yea, Hagenah-yea, Gibson-yea, Karp-yea, Lehto-yea. Motion passed 5-1.
MOTION by Gibson to approve Resolution Determining the Necessity of Issuing General Obligation Bonds And Calling A Special Election Thereon was supported by Emerson. Roll call vote was called: Chmielewski-nay, Emerson-yea, Hagenah-yea, Gibson-yea, Karp-yea, Lehto-yea. Motion passed 5-1.
Future Meetings
Monday, May 15, 2017 Finance Meeting - 6 p.m.
Monday, May 15, 2017 Regular Meeting - 7 p.m.
Emerson made a motion to adjourn at 7:32 p.m. and there being no further business with a second from Karp the meeting adjourned by unanimous vote.