MOTION by Emerson to approve the updated meeting agenda was supported by Lehto.

Public comments were taken from Ken Witte, Chris LeBrasseur, David Kesti, Jim Boyd, Linda Boyd, Penny Bennett, Randall Eudy, Ruth Jorgenson, Tom Demers, Timothy Soden- Groves, Michael Fish, Mike Desmond, Gary Kautonen, Dan Conley, Ann Gustafson, Deb Coy, Paul Crotteau, Stacy Sway, Amy DeCaigny, and Dave Chmielewski.

A presentation on facility assessment and community engagement updates was presented by InGensa Consultants.

Thank you to the Community Facility Advisory Committee for all their time and input on the facility assessment process. Amy DeCaigny, Chris LeBrasseur, Rob Gamble, Phillip Greer, Ann Gustafson, Chase Luing, Ben Nilsen, Vicki Oberstar, Josh Odella, Rachel Peterson, Don Proulx, Leola Rodd, Chris Rousseau, Mike Salzer, Ryan Swanson, Derek Wolf, and Elizabeth Zobel.

Thank you to Michael Goldsmith for his donation of $500 towards the purchase of seven (7) stools for the high school library/media center.

Congratulations to Renee Eiffler, Business Manager, and the Carlton School Board for receiving the 2017 School Finance Award for 2016 Financial Reporting.

Congratulations to Andy Roemhildt, Director, and the entire cast of the MS/HS spring plays for their outstanding performances. Also, a big thank you to the County Seat Theater, Joel and Jenn Soukkala, Amy DeCaigney, Camille LeBrasseur, Colleen and Sean Biskey for all their assistance and support.

Reports were given by Student Advocate-Student Council Representative Zoe Klimek, High School Principal Craig Kotsmith, South Terrace Elementary Principal Benjamin Midge, Community Education Director Daisy Rose, Business Manager Renee Eiffler, Superintendent Gwen Carman and Julianne Emerson provided an update on LIEC and JOM committee meetings.

MOTION by Gibson to approve the Consent Agenda.

Approve Minutes, March 20, 2017, Regular School Board meeting.

Accept the following donations for Special Education incentives for students:

--Two (2) Hot wheels toys and four (4) baseball caps from Auto Zone of Cloquet.

--One (1) Earl's triple treat, twelve (12) cans of grape crush soda, two (2) bags of Cheetos, two (2) bags of potato chips from the Carlton VFW.

Accept one hundred dollars ($100) donation from Northwoods Credit Union for Special Education.

Accept five hundred dollar ($500) donation from Michael Goldsmith for the purchase of seven (7) stools for the high school library/media center in memory of his wife.

Approve Northern Lights Special Education Cooperative Membership for 2017-18.

Approve agreement with Carlton Public Health and Human Services for the Provision of Family School Support Worker Service 0.5 FTE for the period of 7/1/2017 to 06/30/2018.

Approve March payroll for a total of $402,362.18 and wires summative at $131,478.23.

Approve the April finance checks in the amount of $100,304.30.

The motion was supported by Emerson. Motion passed 5-0.

MOTION by Gibson to direct the Superintendent of Carlton Public Schools to schedule May 1st Special Board Meeting to determine Special Election was supported by Emerson. Board scheduled a Committee of the Whole Meeting on April 26 at 7 p.m. to further discuss details of Question 1 and Question 2 to be placed on an August 8, 2017 Special Election ballot. Roll call vote was called: Emerson-yea, Lehto-yea, Hagenah-yea, Gibson-yea, Chmielewski-nay, Karp-absent. Motion passed 4-1.

MOTION by Emerson to approve contract with Dorsey & Whitney LLP for legal counsel for a special election and possible issuance of Bonds was supported by Gibson. Motion passed 5-0.

MOTION by Gibson to appoint Mary Marciniak as School Board Election Clerk was supported by Chmielewski. Motion passed 5-0.

Policy updates 402-1 Counseling and Pre-Career and Technical Programs: Proportional Enrollment, 522 Student Sex Nondiscrimination were reviewed for the first time.

MOTION by Emerson to approve the resignation of Mitch Engen, Technology Coordinator, effective June 30, 2017 was supported by Lehto. Motion passed 5-0.

MOTION by Emerson to approve the resignation of David Esse, Physical Education Teacher, effective June 8, 2017 was supported by Lehto. Motion passed 5-0.

MOTION by Emerson to approve the resolution to terminate the contract of Marinelda Ruiz Benko, Community Expert, effective June 30, 2017 was supported by Chmielewski. Roll call vote was called: Chmielewski-yea, Emerson-yea, Gibson-yea, Hagenah-yea, Lehto-yea, Karp-absent. Motion passed 5-0.

MOTION by Gibson to approve the resolution to terminate the contract of John Babineau, a probationary teacher, effective June 30, 2017 was supported by Emerson. Roll call vote was called: Chmielewski-yea, Emerson-yea, Gibson-yea, Hagenah-yea, Lehto-yea, Karp-absent. Motion passed 5-0.

MOTION by Lehto to approve the resolution to terminate the contract of Daniel Franklin, a probationary teacher, effective June 30, 2017 was supported by Emerson. Roll call vote was called: Chmielewski-yea, Emerson-yea, Gibson-yea, Hagenah-yea, Lehto-yea, Karp-absent. Motion passed 5-0.

MOTION by Emerson to approve the resolution to terminate the contract of Carrie Ragsdale, a long term substitute teacher, effective June 30, 2017 was supported by Lehto. Roll call vote was called: Chmielewski-yea, Emerson-yea, Gibson-yea, Hagenah-yea, Lehto-yea, Karp-absent. Motion passed 5-0.

MOTION by Emerson to approve the hire of Carrie Ragsdale as 1.0 FTE Kindergarten Teacher, Step 2, for the 2017-2018 school year was supported by Lehto. Motion passed 5-0.

MOTION by Emerson to approve the hire of Andrew Roemhildt as Drama Director for the 2017-18 school year, pending 2017-18 EM-C contract negotiations was supported by Gibson. Motion passed 5-0.

MOTION by Emerson to approve the hire of Lisa Lawrence Northrup as the High School Indian Education Home Liaison for the remainder of the 2016-17 school year effective April 3, 2017 was supported by Chmielewski. Motion passed 5-0.

MOTION by Gibson to approve Tony Ostlund as volunteer track coach for the 2016-2017 school year pending a successful background check was supported by Lehto. Motion passed 5-0.

MOTION by Emerson to approve Mark Saari as volunteer track coach for the 2016-2017 school year pending a successful background check was supported by Chmielewski. Motion passed 5-0.

MOTION by Emerson to approve Ben Croft as volunteer track coach for the 2016-2017 school year pending a successful background check was supported by Gibson. Motion passed 5-0.

MOTION by Lehto to approve Hannah Benson as volunteer softball coach for the 2016-2017 school year was supported by Emerson. Motion passed 5-0.

Future Meetings

Wednesday, April 26, 2017 - Committee of the Whole Meeting - 7 pm

Monday, May 1, 2017 - Special Meeting - 7 pm

Monday, May 8, 2017 - Committee of the Whole Meeting - 7 pm

Monday, May 15, 2017 - Finance Committee - 6 pm

Monday, May 15, 2017 - Regular Board Meeting - 7 pm

Emerson made a motion to adjourn at 10:00 p.m. and there being no further business with a second from Gibson the meeting adjourned by unanimous vote.