THE REGULATION OF THE FLOODPLAIN; CREATING CHAPTER 10 TO THE CARLTON CITY CODE
SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE
This ordinance adopts a model floodplain ordinance provided by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The Ordinance provides the general regulations for development in areas located in the floodplain, addresses potential conflicts with other City Ordinances, delineates permitted uses, provides provisions for variances, regulates non-conformities and outlines penalties for violations.
A printed copy of the entire text of the Ordinance is available for inspection by any person during regular office hours at the office of the City Clerk.
The Ordinance was adopted by the Carlton City Council on May 10, 2017.
Kathleen O'Hara Bureau
Mayor
Attest:
Carol Conway
Clerk-Treasurer