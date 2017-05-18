COUNTY OF CARLTON

SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 09-PR-17-882

Estate of

GERALD ROGER COUTURE

a/k/a GERALD R. COUTURE,

Decedent.

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on June 13, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at Carlton County Courthouse, Carlton, Minnesota for Formal Probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated March 26, 2014, and for appointment of Jeffrey G. Couture whose address is 4403 Twin Lakes Drive, Cloquet, MN 55720 and Mary Jo Couture whose address is 2311 Selmser Ave., Cloquet, MN 55720 as co-personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration.

Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minn. Stat. 501B.41, subd. 5.

BY THE COURT

ROBERT E. MACAULAY JR.

Judge of District Court

AMY TURNQUIST

Court Administrator

By Stefanie Higgins, Deputy

Attorney for Petitioner:

Keith M. Carlson #15040

Keith M. Carlson Law Firm

807 Cloquet Avenue

PO Box 770

Cloquet, MN 55720

Telephone: (218) 879-1373

Fax: (218) 879-1458

Email: keithmcarlsonlaw@hotmail.com