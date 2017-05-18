PUBLICATION SUMMONS - Superior Water, Light & Power vs. Carlson
PUBLICATION SUMMONS
STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
DOUGLAS COUNTY
Case No.: 16-SC-1286
Code: 31001
SUPERIOR WATER, LIGHT & POWER
Plaintiff,
vs.
STACY CARLSON,
Defendant.
TO: Stacy Carlson
2116 Moorhead Rd.
Cloquet, MN 55720
You are being sued by Superior Water, Light & Power in the small claims court for Douglas County, Wisconsin, 1313 Belknap Street, Superior, WI 54880 (715) 395-1223. A hearing will be held at 2:30 p.m. on June 15, 2017. If you do not appear, a judgment may be given to the person suing you. A copy of the claim has been mailed to you at the above address.
Dated: May 11, 2017
THIS COMMUNICATIONS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
TILL, SALZER & BLANK, LTD.
Attorneys for Plaintiff
By: /s/ Theodore D. Salzer
Attorney ID No. 1006333
12256 Tower Ave., Suite 318
Superior, WI 54880
(715) 394-4441