    PUBLICATION SUMMONS - Superior Water, Light & Power vs. Carlson

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    PUBLICATION SUMMONS

    STATE OF WISCONSIN

    CIRCUIT COURT

    DOUGLAS COUNTY

    Case No.: 16-SC-1286

    Code: 31001

    SUPERIOR WATER, LIGHT & POWER

    Plaintiff,

    vs.

    STACY CARLSON,

    Defendant.

    TO: Stacy Carlson

    2116 Moorhead Rd.

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    You are being sued by Superior Water, Light & Power in the small claims court for Douglas County, Wisconsin, 1313 Belknap Street, Superior, WI 54880 (715) 395-1223. A hearing will be held at 2:30 p.m. on June 15, 2017. If you do not appear, a judgment may be given to the person suing you. A copy of the claim has been mailed to you at the above address.

    Dated: May 11, 2017

    THIS COMMUNICATIONS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

    TILL, SALZER & BLANK, LTD.

    Attorneys for Plaintiff

    By: /s/ Theodore D. Salzer

    Attorney ID No. 1006333

    12256 Tower Ave., Suite 318

    Superior, WI 54880

    (715) 394-4441

