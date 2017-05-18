PUBLICATION SUMMONS

Plaintiff,

vs.

STACY CARLSON,

Defendant.

TO: Stacy Carlson

2116 Moorhead Rd.

Cloquet, MN 55720

You are being sued by Superior Water, Light & Power in the small claims court for Douglas County, Wisconsin, 1313 Belknap Street, Superior, WI 54880 (715) 395-1223. A hearing will be held at 2:30 p.m. on June 15, 2017. If you do not appear, a judgment may be given to the person suing you. A copy of the claim has been mailed to you at the above address.

Dated: May 11, 2017

THIS COMMUNICATIONS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

TILL, SALZER & BLANK, LTD.

Attorneys for Plaintiff

By: /s/ Theodore D. Salzer

Attorney ID No. 1006333

12256 Tower Ave., Suite 318

Superior, WI 54880

(715) 394-4441