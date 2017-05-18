Search
    NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS - Franzen

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

    STATE OF MINNESOTA

    COUNTY OF CARLTON

    DISTRICT COURT

    SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

    PROBATE DIVISION

    Court File No.: 09-PR-17-977

    In Re: Estate of

    CHARLINE H. FRANZEN,

    Decedent.

    It is Ordered and Notice is given that on June 27, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 301 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, MN 55718, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent's Will dated December 6, 2011, and for the appointment of DEBRA KAY AUGUSTA RISDALL, whose address is 153 Himango Road, Esko, Minnesota 55733 as personal representative of the Decedent's estate in an unsupervised administration.

    Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent's estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the Decedent's estate.

    Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent's estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

    BY THE COURT

    Robert E. Macaulay, Jr.

    Judge of District Court

    May 12, 2017

    Amy Turnquist

    Court Administrator

    By Debra Thorstensen, Deputy

    May 12, 2017

    Attorney for Petitioner

    HANFT FRIDE, PA

    Holly E. LaBoone-Haller

    1219 - 14th Street

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Telephone: 218-879-3333

    Facsimile: 218-529-2401

    e-mail: hih@hanftlaw.com

