NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE - Knese

DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 13, 2012

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $216,099.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Jackie L Knese and Philip D Knese, wife and husband

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for CBC National Bank, its successors and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: March 23, 2012 Carlton County Recorder

Document Number: A000442646

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Planet Home Lending, LLC

Dated: September 20, 2016

Recorded: September 23, 2016 Carlton County Recorder

Document Number: A000470536

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1008094-8000023035-4

Lender or Broker: CBC National Bank

Residential Mortgage Servicer: Planet Home Lending, LLC

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton

Property Address: 2370 Lakeside Cir, Carlton, MN 55718-8262

Tax Parcel ID Number: 81-066-6420

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: All that certain parcel of land situate in the City of Carlton, County of Carlton and State of Minnesota bounded and described as follows:

That part of Government Lot Three (3), Government Lot Four (4), and the Northeast Quarter of Northeast Quarter (NE1/4 of NE1/4), all in Section Thirty-Five (35), Township Forty-Eight (48), Range Seventeen (17), described as follows:

Commencing at the Northeast Corner of said NE1/4 of NE1/4; thence on an assumed bearing South 00 degrees 13 minutes 46 seconds West, along the East line of said NE1/4 of NE1/4, a distance of 33.06 feet; thence South 87 degrees 04 minutes 53 seconds West a distance of 557.52 feet; thence South 31 degrees 42 minutes 54 seconds West a distance of 700.00 feet; thence South 28 degrees 26 minutes 37 seconds East a distance of 345.83 feet to the actual point of beginning of the tract of land herein described; thence North 28 degrees 26 minutes 37 seconds West a distance of 345.83 feet; thence South 31 degrees 42 minutes 54 seconds West a distance of 56.68 feet; thence southwesterly a distance of 167.60 feet, along a tangential curve concave to the Northwest, having a radius of 383.00 feet and a central angle of 25 degrees 04 minutes 21 seconds; thence on a bearing of South, non tangent to last said curve, a distance of 128.42 feet; thence South 42 degrees 59 minutes 56 seconds West a distance of 750 feet, more or less, to the shoreline of Hay Lake; thence southeasterly, along said shoreline, a distance of 250 feet, more or less, to the intersection with a line bearing South 42 degrees 59 minutes 56 seconds West from the point of beginning; thence North 42 degrees 59 minutes 56 seconds East a distance of 850 feet, more or less, to the point of Beginning.

SUBJECT to an easement for utility, ingress and egress purposes over, under and across that part of the Northeast Quarter of Northeast Quarter (NE1/4 of NE1/4), Section Thirty-Five (35), Township Forty-Eight (48), Range Seventeen (17), described as follows:

Commencing at the Northeast corner of said NE1/4 of NE1/4; thence on an assumed bearing South 00 degrees 13 minutes 46 seconds West, along the East line of said NE1/4 of NE1/4, a distance of 33.06 feet; thence South 87 degrees 04 minutes 53 seconds West a distance of 557.52 feet; thence South 31 degrees 42 minutes 54 seconds West a distance of 700.00 feet to the actual point of beginning of the easement herein described; thence South 28 degrees 26 minutes 37 seconds a distance of 345.83 feet; thence South 42 degrees 59 minutes 56 seconds West a distance of 69.62 feet; thence North 28 degrees 26 minutes 37 seconds West a distance of 330.68 feet; thence northeasterly a distance of 19.14 feet along a non-tangential curve concave to the northwest having a radius of 383.00 feet, a central angle of 02 degrees 51 minutes 49 seconds and the chord of said curve is 19.14 feet in length and bears North 33 degrees 08 minutes 49 seconds East; thence North 31 degrees 42 minutes 54 seconds East, tangent to the last described curve, a distance of 56.68 feet to the point of beginning.

Together with an easement for an existing well and driveway purposes over, under and across that part of Government Lot 3 and the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter, all located in Section 35, Township 48, Range 17, Carlton County, Minnesota described as follows:

Commencing at the northeast corner of said Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter; thence on an assumed bearing of South 00 degrees 13 minutes 46 seconds West, along the east line of said Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter, a distance of 33.06 feet; thence South 87 degrees 04 minutes 53 seconds West a distance of 557.52 feet; thence South 31 degrees 42 minutes 54 seconds West a distance of 756.68 feet; thence southwesterly a distance of 167.60 feet, along a tangential curve concave to the northwest, having a radius of 383.00 feet and a central angle of 25 degrees 04 minutes 21 seconds; thence on a bearing of SOUTH, non tangent to last said curve, a distance of 128.42 feet; thence South 42 degrees 59 minutes 56 seconds West a distance of 187.10 feet to the point of beginning of the easement herein described; thence continuing South 42 degrees 59 minutes 56 seconds West a distance of 247.00 feet; thence North 2 degrees 27 minutes 39 seconds West a distance of 124.93 feet; thence North 72 degrees 11 minutes 36 seconds East a distance of 182.56 feet to the point of beginning

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $208,891.13

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: November 29, 2016 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff's Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 317 Walnut Ave. 2nd Floor, Carlton, Minnesota 55718

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on May 30, 2017, or the next business day if May 30, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR'S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: October 13, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Planet Home Lending, LLC

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 036193F01

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for November 29, 2016 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to January 03, 2017 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriff's Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 317 Walnut Ave. 2nd Floor, Carlton, Minnesota 55718 in said County and State.

DATED: November 22, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Planet Home Lending, LLC

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for January 03, 2017 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to March 07, 2017 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriff's Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 317 Walnut Ave. 2nd Floor, Carlton, Minnesota 55718 in said County and State.

DATED: December 28, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Planet Home Lending, LLC

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for March 07, 2017 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to May 09, 2017 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriff's Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 317 Walnut Ave. 2nd Floor, Carlton, Minnesota 55718 in said County and State.

DATED: March 09, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Planet Home Lending, LLC

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for May 09, 2017 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to July 11, 2017 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriff's Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 317 Walnut Ave. 2nd Floor, Carlton, Minnesota 55718 in said County and State.

DATED: May 09, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Planet Home Lending, LLC

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee Of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 036193F01