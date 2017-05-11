PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTENT TO MODIFY Air Permit 01700002-101

Public comment period ends: 4:30 p.m. on June 12, 2017

Current permit issued: March 13, 2012

Current permit expiration date: March 13, 2017

Name and address of Permittee:

Sappi Cloquet LLC; Sappi Fine Paper LLC

2201 Avenue B

Cloquet, MN 55720-2155

Facility name and location:

Sappi Cloquet LLC

2201 Avenue B

Cloquet, MN 55720-2155

Carlton County

T049N, R17W, Section 013

MPCA contact person:

Rachel Yucuis

Industrial Division

Minnesota Pollution Control Agency

520 Lafayette Rd, Saint Paul, MN 55155

Phone: 651-757-2863

Email: Rachel.yucuis@state.mn.us

File manager phone: 651-757-2728 or

1-844-828-0942

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) Commissioner has made a preliminary determination to issue this permit for a term of approximately five years. A draft permit and technical support document are available for review on the MPCA Public Notices webpage at http://www.pca.state.mn.us/publicnotices or at the MPCA office address listed under the MPCA contact person. The MPCA will mail or email a copy of the draft permit upon request. Comments, petitions, and other requests must be received at the MPCA in writing on or before the public comment period end date and time identified above.

Description of facility

Sappi Cloquet, LLC (Sappi) is an existing pulp and paper mill which manufactures kraft paper pulp, specialized cellulose pulp (SC), and fine coated paper. The pulp-making procedure starts with wood being delivered onsite, debarked, and chipped. The wood chips are then fed into ten batch digesters where they are cooked with white liquor and steam. Exhaust gases from the digestion process are collected by the non-condensable gas systems (NCG), which consist of VOCs and odorous total reduced sulfur compounds (TRS) including hydrogen sulfide, methyl mercaptan, dimethyl sulfide, and dimethyl disulfide. The NCGs are vented to and controlled by the Incinerator-Quencher-Scrubber (IQS) system. The incinerator thermally oxidizes VOC, HAP, and TRS compounds from the gas stream to produce carbon dioxide (CO2), sulfur dioxide (SO2), and water vapor. The scrubber portion of the IQS controls SO2.

After being discharged from the digesters the spent cooking liquor and pulp must be separated. The pulp is sent on to be washed, bleached, dried, sheeted. The spent cooking liquor and pulp wash water are combined to make weak black liquor solids (BLS). The weak BLS are concentrated in evaporators to make strong BLS, which can then be combusted in the recovery boiler. NCGs from the evaporators are vented to the IQS. In the recovery boiler, the organic portion of the BLS is burned and provides steam for electricity or heat for other processes at the plant. The cooking chemicals collect as molten smelt at the bottom of the boiler. The recovery boiler is a primary source of all criteria pollutant emissions, as well as sulfuric acid (H2SO4), TRS, and Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAPs). Particulate matter emissions from the recovery boiler are controlled by a high-efficiency electrostatic precipitator (ESP).

The smelt from the recovery boiler is collected and dissolved in process water in the smelt dissolving tank (SDT) to make green liquor which is a mixture of sodium carbonate and sodium sulfide. The SDT emits particulate matter, sulfur dioxide (SO2), volatile organic compounds (VOC), TRS, and HAPs. Emissions from the SDT are controlled by a Spray Tower and a Venturi Scrubber operated in series. The green liquor is then fed to the causticizers with slaked lime which reacts to produce white liquor. The white liquor is then returned to the fiberline to produce more pulp. Calcium carbonate (lime mud) is the byproduct of this reaction. The lime mud is sent to the Lime Kiln where it undergoes a calcination reaction to reproduce lime (CaO) and CO2. The lime kiln is a source of all criteria pollutants, in addition to H2SO4, TRS, and HAPs. Particulate matter emissions are controlled by a high-efficiency ESP.

Other major sources of emissions are from the three power boilers #7, #8, and #9. Boilers #7 and #9 are permitted to burn distillate oil, natural gas, wood waste, and sludge, and are also used as backup controls for NCGs. Particulate matter emissions from boiler #7 and #9 are controlled by multiclones and high-efficiency ESPs at each boiler. Power boiler #8 combusts natural gas and distillate oil. All three boilers are used to produce steam for electrical generation for use on site and for process heat.

Other emission sources include the bleach plant, paper machines #4 and #12, a coater, a market pulp machine, an emergency generator, a fire pump, a cooling tower, a research and development (R&D) boiler, and fugitive particulate matter sources such as dust from wood piles, paved and unpaved roads, track-out, a fuel yard, ash handling, and a landfill. The bleach plant consists of a chlorine dioxide plant and a bleach line. Chlorine dioxide emissions from the bleach plant and chlorine dioxide plant are controlled by a gas scrubber and a packed tower scrubber; the bleaching system is also a significant source of carbon monoxide (CO) and VOC emissions.

Description of modification

This permit action authorizes construction of a Chip Pre-Steaming Bin (EQUI 316) prior to the digesters. The chip bin will help increase annual pulp production by reducing chip fill times and improving digester cycle times by pre-steaming the chips. The addition of the Chip Bin is one of several changes Sappi will make towards the overall goal of being able to produce 100% SC pulp at the annual capacity of the plant. Currently the pulp production rate for SC pulp (which results in more BLS than kraft pulp) is limited by the BLS throughput rate. A recent engineering analysis of the recovery boiler concluded that the maximum capacity of the boiler was 1,027,475 tons BLS per year (5.63 million pounds BLS per day), in contrast to the current permitted-limited capacity of 904,200 ton BLS per year (4.95 million pounds BLS per day). If Sappi produces paper up to the increased capacity of the recovery boiler (assuming a ratio of 5,000 pounds BLS per ton of pulp) they will be able to produce 410,990 tons of pulp per year, up from 361,000 tons of pulp annually.

The increase in pulp production and BLS creation will result in increased utilization of other processes at the plant. The affected units are the bleach plant, the smelt dissolving tank, the lime kiln, the market pulp machine, the IQS system, and paved roads (from additional transport of wood chips). No utilization increase will be needed from the power boilers because the additional steam from the recovery boiler will be used to steam the chips in the chip bin and for the increase in steam demand for pulp production.

The preliminary determination to modify this Air Permit is tentative.

Procedure for public participation

As stated in Minn. R. chs. 7000 and 7001, there are three formal procedures for public participation in the MPCA's consideration of this matter. Interested persons may:

(1) Submit written comments on the draft permit.

(2) Petition the MPCA to hold a public informational meeting.

(3) Petition the MPCA to hold a contested case hearing.

Submitting written comments

To submit comments or petitions to the MPCA through the mail or email, you must state:

(1) Your interest in the permit application or the draft permit.

(2) The action you wish the MPCA to take, including specific references to the section of the draft permit you believe should be changed.

(3) The reasons supporting your position, stated with sufficient specificity as to allow the MPCA to investigate the merits of the position.

Public informational meeting

A public informational meeting is an informal meeting during which interested persons can ask questions concerning the proposed facility. MPCA staff will be present to provide information. If an interested person would like the MPCA to hold a public informational meeting, the person should include all information identified above and in addition include a statement of the reasons the person desires the MPCA to hold a public informational meeting and the issues that the person would like the agency to address at the public informational meeting.

Contested Case Hearing

A contested case hearing is a formal proceeding before an administrative law judge empowered to advise the MPCA regarding issues of fact. As described in Minn. R. 7000.1800, persons who submit petitions for a contested case hearing must also state the issues they propose to address in a contested case hearing, the specific relief requested or resolution of the matter, and the reasons (which may be in the form of proposed findings) supporting an MPCA decision to hold a contested case hearing. Failure to comply with these rules exactly may result in a denial of the request. To the extent known, the petitioner may also submit a list of prospective witnesses to be called at a hearing, a proposed list of publications, references, or studies to be introduced at a hearing and the approximate time required for the petitioner to present the matter at a hearing. The decision whether to hold a contested case hearing will be made under Minn. R. 7000.1900.